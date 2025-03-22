Scientists discover the gene that gives a flower its scent

Petunias are popular flowering plants known for their vibrant, trumpet-shaped blooms. They come in a wide range of colors, from white and pink to deep purple and red, and they thrive in sunny locations with well-drained soil.

Petunias are commonly grown in gardens, hanging baskets, and containers due to their easy care and ability to attract pollinators like butterflies and hummingbirds. But what gives these simple plants their powerful fragrance? New research offers a clear answer.

Researchers have identified a homeotic gene called PhDEF. This genetic driver appears to be the key that unlocks the natural perfumes that petunias are famous for.

The study was led by Professor Alexander Vainstein from The Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Linking flower scent to genes

Flowers need to draw pollinators, so fragrance is a clever way to get noticed. This new work taps into how certain blossoms maintain both beauty and smell without sacrificing either quality.

Scientists have shown that one portion of the petunia’s genetic code can direct the creation of molecules behind the plant’s floral scent. One of the approaches used was viral-induced gene silencing, a method that quiets specific genes in living petals to see what happens next.

The researchers explored a wide variety of floral structures. They found that stopping the target gene led to a major drop in scent compounds, though petal shapes remained normal.

Flower scent at the genetic level

Scientists once believed that a gene responsible for shaping petals only influenced a flower’s form. However, it’s now evident that this same genetic code also affects its fragrance.

“Our findings show that PhDEF is not just responsible for defining petal identity but also for coordinating the production of scent compounds critical for pollination,” said Professor Vainstein.

By activating multiple scent-related pathways, the gene helps a flower announce its presence to passing insects in an efficient way.

“This discovery advances our knowledge of plant biology and offers potential applications for breeding more resilient and pollinator-friendly crops,” added Professor Vainstein.

Petunias have long been studied for their aromatic chemistry. The ability to tweak fragrance at a genetic level could reshape how growers fine-tune plant characteristics.

Plants with stronger scents

Gardeners often focus on appearance, yet a bloom’s aroma can be just as appealing. By knowing which gene can crank up scent production, horticulturists may soon have a reliable tool for selecting plants with richer aromas.

Though not all flowers share the same exact genetic makeup, this new finding might serve as a clue for researchers examining other species. The broader flower community may be on the verge of seeing more robust scents across store-bought varieties.

Building off this genetic insight could strengthen pollinator-friendly approaches. Plants that smell stronger might have a better chance of attracting essential insects for natural crop yields.

Producing better fragrances

Perfume makers always seek fresh ways to capture nature’s most pleasing scents. Understanding a single trigger for fragrance pathways may help refine how floral essences are harvested or synthesized.

Innovators might combine genetic know-how with current extraction methods to produce more concentrated fragrances. Small changes at the molecular level could translate into a bigger impact on product quality.

This discovery also raises the possibility of creating scented plants that maintain their perfume for longer stretches of time. Consumers might one day see home gardens brimming with blossoms that smell stronger late into the evening.

New approach to floral biology

Plants use intricate chemical signals to communicate, and researchers suggest that more genes like PhDEF could await discovery in other species. By staying attuned to these genetic cues, scientists can enrich gardens and support pollinator health.

This fresh approach to floral biology could open up new avenues in scientific research, breeding programs, and product development. It captures how a flower’s smallest parts can have a big effect on entire ecosystems.

Petunia lovers may soon have more choices in seed catalogs. Growers might highlight fragrance as much as color, creating blooms that please the nose as much as the eyes.

The study is published in The Plant Cell.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–