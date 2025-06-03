Scientists find link between obesity, anxiety, and gut microbiome changes

Obesity and anxiety are on the rise, especially among younger Americans. Most people are aware about the physical health risk of obesity – such as heart disease and diabetes – but they might not realize that it can affect mental health as well.

A new study indicates that there is a powerful link between the gut and the brain that ties obesity and anxiety together.

The research, conducted by scientists at Georgia State University, suggests that diet-induced obesity can cause anxiety-like behaviors, based on studies in mice.

The experts also identified alterations in brain signaling as well as variations in gut microbes that could contribute to impaired brain function.

How obesity is connected to anxiety

“Several studies have pointed to a link between obesity and anxiety, though it is still unclear whether obesity directly causes anxiety or if the association is influenced by societal pressures,” said Dr. Desiree Wanders, associate professor and chair of nutrition at Georgia State University.

“Our findings suggest that obesity can lead to anxiety-like behavior, possibly due to changes in both brain function and gut health.”

To better understand how obesity might affect the brain, the researchers used a mouse model that mirrors many human obesity-related issues.

The team raised 32 male mice from adolescence into early adulthood – comparable to human development between teenage years and young adulthood. Half of the mice were fed a low-fat diet while the other half were given a high-fat diet.

Diet, weight gain, and behavior

By the end of the study, the high-fat diet group had gained significantly more weight and body fat compared to the low-fat diet group.

Behavioral tests showed that the obese mice displayed more anxiety-like behaviors. One clear sign was that the obese mice froze more often – a common defensive response to perceived threats.

This graphical abstract highlights key aspects of the study design. Male mice fed a high-fat diet for 15 weeks showed increased body weight and body fat, increased anxiety-like behavior, differences in gene expression in the hypothalamus and differences in the composition of gut microbiota compared with lean mice. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Biorender

The researchers also noticed differences in the hypothalamus, a brain region that plays a major role in regulating metabolism. These altered signaling patterns could be tied to cognitive impairments seen in the obese mice.

The role of the gut microbiome

Another important finding was in the gut. Obese mice had a different mix of gut bacteria compared to lean mice.

This finding supports other research showing the gut microbiome’s influence on behavior. Changes in gut microbes may be one way that obesity impacts brain health.

Although the study was conducted in mice, the researchers believe it offers important clues that could extend to humans.

Dr. Wanders pointed out that studying multiple systems together – like the gut and the brain – is critical to understanding the full picture.

“These findings could have important implications for both public health and personal decisions,” said Dr. Wanders. “The study highlights the potential impact of obesity on mental health, particularly in terms of anxiety.”

“By understanding the connections between diet, brain health and gut microbiota, this research may help guide public health initiatives that focus on obesity prevention and early intervention, particularly in children and adolescents.”

Obesity and mental health

Dr. Wanders emphasized that while the study conditions were carefully controlled, real life is far more complex. Many factors influence obesity and mental health beyond diet alone.

“While our findings suggest that diet plays a significant role in both physical and mental health, it is important to remember that diet is just one piece of the puzzle,” said Dr. Wanders.

“Environmental factors, genetics, lifestyle choices and socioeconomic status also contribute to the risk of obesity and its associated health outcomes.”

“Therefore, while these results are important, they should be considered in the context of a broader, multifactorial approach to understanding and addressing obesity-related cognitive impairments and mental health issues.”

Future directions in obesity research

In the future, the team hopes to look at how changes in the gut microbiome caused by obesity affect the brain in greater detail. They also hope to extend the research to include female mice and various age groups.

It will also be critical to follow up on whether interventions aimed at weight loss can reverse cognitive and behavioral changes observed in the study.

The study introduces a new discussion regarding how profoundly intertwined our physical and psychological well-being actually are – and how the gut could be more involved than we ever imagined.

As the research deepens, it could offer new strategies for tackling both mental and physical health challenges together, rather than treating them as separate issues.

The findings will be presented at NUTRITION 2025, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.

