Article image
03-22-2024

Scientists found an ancient cousin of Kermit the frog - Kermitops

Earth.com staff writer

Everyone knows and loves the coolest frog on TV – Kermit. Well, he has an ancient cousin, who lived over 270 million years ago. Scientists recently discovered a fossilized skull of this proto-amphibian, and they’ve named the species Kermitops gratus.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History houses an extraordinary collection of such treasures. This discovery offers incredible insights into the evolution of life on Earth.

What are proto-amphibians?

Proto-amphibians, as a group, signify a captivating chapter in the evolutionary saga of life on Earth. Scientists acknowledge these creatures as ancient tetrapods, meaning they were among the first vertebrates to develop four legs.

Consequently, this group of organisms acts as a crucial bridge in deepening our comprehension of the transition of life from aquatic to terrestrial habitats. Their existence illustrates the evolutionary shift that ensued as vertebrates commenced the exploration of land-based environments.

This transition was monumental, necessitating adjustments in several physiological domains, such as respiration, locomotion, and reproduction. Hence, proto-amphibians highlight the vast array of life forms that ventured into these adaptations, offering a peek into the numerous strategies life employed to flourish on land.

Discovery of Kermitops gratus

The skull of Kermitops gratus is slightly more than an inch long. Nicholas Hotton III, a notable paleontologist, discovered it in Texas’s Red Beds. The area is known for fossil-rich rocks from the early Permian period.

They have provided numerous ancient reptile and amphibian fossils. The Kermitops skull lay in the Smithsonian’s collection for decades before its unique features caught the attention of researchers.

“One fossil immediately jumped out at me—this really well-preserved, mostly prepared skull,” said Dr. Arjan Mann, postdoctoral paleontologist at the Smithsonian.

This discovery underscores the significance of museum collections. While exciting fieldwork is often in the limelight, meticulous re-examination of existing specimens can lead to groundbreaking revelations.

Insights from Kermitops skull

The Kermitops skull exhibits an unusual combination of anatomical characteristics. It has large, oval-shaped eye sockets and a distinctive snout structure, with a shortened skull region behind the eyes contrasting its elongated, curved front portion.

These features suggest a creature resembling a stout salamander, adapted for capturing small, insect-like prey. Scientists determined this fossil represented a new genus and species, earning it the formal designation Kermitops gratus.

Naming Kermitops

The playful reference to Kermit the Frog serves a significant purpose. “Using the name Kermit has significant implications for how we can bridge the science that is done by paleontologists in museums to the general public,” explained study lead author Calvin So.

“Because this animal is a distant relative of today’s amphibians, and Kermit is a modern-day amphibian icon, it was the perfect name for it.”

The fragmented fossil record of early amphibians and their ancestors often hinders a comprehensive picture of their evolution. Kermitops gratus helps fill in crucial gaps.

“Kermitops offers us clues to bridge this huge fossil gap and start to see how frogs and salamanders developed these really specialized traits,” said So.

The future of paleontology

Dr. Mann emphasized the potential for further discoveries hidden in existing collections. “This is an active area of research that a lot more paleontologists need to dive back into.”

“Paleontology is always more than just dinosaurs, and there are lots of cool evolutionary stories and mysteries still waiting to be answered. We just need to keep looking.”

Kermitops gratus exemplifies how the ongoing study of museum specimens shapes our understanding of the natural world, one remarkable fossil at a time.

The study is published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/03/Kermitops-amphibian-evolution-Smithsonian-prehistoric-fossil-discovery-Kermit-the-Frog-tetrapods-ancient-amphibians-Zoological-Journal-evolutionary-link-.jpeg
03-22-2024
Scientists found an ancient cousin of Kermit the frog - Kermitops
2024/03/loneliness-older-adults-primary-care-social-health-mental-health-physical-health-interventions-support-groups-healthcare-well-being-.jpeg
03-22-2024
Loneliness harms health more than alcohol, obesity, or smoking
Anchovies
03-22-2024
Study: Humans should eat the same diet that farmed salmon eat
Animal-sounds.jpg
03-22-2024
AI can monitor biodiversity through animal sounds
Galaxy,And,Nebula.,Elements,Of,This,Image,Furnished,By,Nasa
03-22-2024
Study: Dark matter does not exist and the universe is 27 billion years old
2024/03/nova-explosion_T-Coronae-Borealis_1m.jpg
03-22-2024
Rare star explosion will be visible for a week
2024/03/Time-travel.jpg
03-22-2024
Astrophysicist says he's cracked the equation for time travel
Dozens,Of,Drones,Swarm,In,The,Cloudy,Sky.
03-22-2024
Drone swarms can help combat forest fires and natural disasters
2024/03/Ancient-rays.jpg
03-22-2024
Ancient rays were more diverse than previously thought
2024/03/Infectious-diseases.jpg
03-21-2024
The infectious disease landscape is changing, and we must prepare
2024/03/smell-olfactory-receptors-blood-pressure-gender-differences-Johns-Hopkins-Medicine-kidney-renin-OR51E1-Olfr558-cardiovascular-health-genetic-variation-.jpeg
03-21-2024
Can smell control your blood pressure? New research says yes
Image converted using ifftoany
03-21-2024
Mission accomplished: NASA's DART proves humanity can be saved from an asteroid collision
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved