Scientists have recreated Julius Caesar’s signature scent

Venturing back in time, a team of dedicated scientists have undertaken the formidable challenge of meticulously recreating the obscure scent worn by none other than the infamous Roman dictator, Julius Caesar.

Known as ‘Telinum’, this distinctive scent was a highly coveted blend of nature’s bounty, meticulously crafted from an array of flowers, fruits, and oils. Astonishingly, the scent even included the sweat of gladiators.

Pioneers of perfumery: Romans and Egyptians

While the birth of perfume is often attributed to the Egyptians, who used it extensively for their rituals and medicinal purposes, it was the Romans who perfected the art of perfumery.

Their sophisticated fragrances captured the essence of Roman society, speaking volumes about class distinctions, social status, and personal style.

The smell of power: Julius Caesar’s scent

The Roman ruler, who wielded power from 46 to 44 BC, held a close association with a particular fragrance that was integral to his identity. Researchers delved deeply into historical accounts to unravel the components of Caesar’s signature scent.

The experts, led by Professor Cenker Atila from Sivas Cumhuriyet University’s Archaeology Department, meticulously referenced ancient writings and works of his contemporaries to compile a comprehensive list of possible ingredients.

The findings revealed that the Telinum perfume likely held an aromatic mix of mint, rose, lemon, bergamot, lavender, jasmine, water lily, violet, oud cedarwood, and amber.

However, the final touch, according to legend, came from a rather unconventional ingredient: the sweat of gladiators.

Gladiator sweat: The unique ingredient

The inclusion of gladiator sweat held a uniquely high value in Roman society. It carried traces of their blood, skin, dirt, and the olive oil that was smothered on their bodies before they engaged in lethal combat.

This peculiar addition was carefully recreated by scientists from The Scent Culture and Tourism Association (SCTA) using patchouli, a flowering plant known for its rich, earthy, and musky scent.

From history to market: The fragrance revival

The recreated fragrance is scheduled for release in Turkey, France, and Italy in October. However, the pricing details still remain unreleased.

“What Caesar smelled like, what was in his perfume, where he got his perfume, or who made it for him had always been a matter of great curiosity,” noted the researchers.

“The contents of his perfumes have been largely determined by information provided by ancient writers and his close friends.”

Implication of scent in ancient Roman society

Caesar, who declared himself the dictator over the Roman Republic, utilized his influence to broaden the rule of Rome by invading Great Britain and establishing Cleopatra as the queen of Egypt after defeating Ptolemy’s army in the Battle of the Nile.

The scent preferences among ancient Romans were quite simple. They generally preferred a musty and pungent smell.

On the other hand, emperors, nobles, priests, and military generals sought sweeter perfumes from overseas or commissioned their local brands, aiming to distinguish themselves from the common masses.

Perfume and its ancient origins

The tradition of utilizing perfume for ritualistic and medicinal purposes dates back nearly 4,000 years and was first adopted by Egyptians and Mesopotamians, eventually being embraced by the Romans in the first century.

In the end, the dedicated effort to resurrect Julius Caesar’s iconic fragrance reveals intriguing insights into the intricate blend of history, culture, and personal aesthetics in ancient Rome, as well as the endless possibilities for the future of fragrance.

The science of scent

The study of scent – known as olfactology – explores how our sense of smell influences behavior, memory, and emotion. This ancient sense helps us navigate the world, with olfactory receptors identifying a vast array of scents accurately.

Research shows that certain fragrances evoke powerful memories and emotions, connecting us to past experiences and people.

In perfumery, crafting scents also involves balancing top, middle, and base notes. Top notes provide the initial impression, middle notes form the heart of the fragrance, and base notes leave a lasting impression.

Beyond mere aesthetics, scents have also been linked to physiological effects. For example, lavender is often associated with calming properties, while citrus scents are believed to invigorate the mind.

The significance of scent in both individual experiences and broader societal contexts underscores its enduring role in shaping human interactions and identities throughout history.

