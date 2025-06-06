Scientists identify minimum amount of physical activity needed to prevent high blood pressure

Scientists have been grappling with how to help people maintain healthy circulation as the years pass. Now, research points to a simple but powerful strategy that involves meeting a certain quota of weekly activity.

After combing through extensive data, epidemiologist Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and her colleagues noticed that many individuals start off active but lose momentum by middle age.

This decline appears to drive up the risk of developing hypertension, a medical condition marked by above-normal blood pressure levels that can result in heart disease and other complications.

Understanding blood pressure

Hypertension affects billions worldwide, placing a significant burden on public health. It develops when the force of blood against the arterial walls remains too high, which can hurt critical organs over time.

Millions of people live with hypertension without even realizing it, a reason it is often described as a silent condition.

Once discovered, however, moderate to vigorous exercise has proven to be an effective way to reduce those numbers on the blood pressure gauge.

Inside the study

Over 5,100 adults from four US cities contributed to this one particular study on heart health.

Researchers took regular physical measurements and tracked each person’s exercise routines over three decades to see how consistent physical activity influenced blood pressure later in life.

At each stage, participants who logged more hours of physical effort ended up with better circulatory readings.

Those who managed five hours of moderate exercise per week saw a meaningful reduction in their chances of having high blood pressure.

Activity targets that matter

“Achieving at least twice the current minimum adult guidelines may be more beneficial for the prevention of hypertension than simply meeting the minimum guidelines,” said Jason Nagata, a UCSF expert in young adult medicine.

This perspective supports the evidence that any type of exercise can help manage blood pressure for people without advanced cardiovascular conditions.

Moderate exercise helps the body regulate blood vessels and hormones linked to stress.

The findings suggest that staying active consistently, rather than pushing hard for a short spurt, can keep the cardiovascular system on a stable path.

Exercise helps blood pressure

The five-hour weekly target mentioned in the study isn’t just a random number.

It lines up with results from other large-scale reviews showing that greater amounts of moderate aerobic activity (like brisk walking or biking) can lead to even bigger drops in systolic blood pressure, especially in people at risk but not yet diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

The review by the researchers confirmed this trend across 435 clinical trials.

Their findings showed that regular exercise lowered systolic blood pressure by an average of 3.5 mmHg in healthy adults and by 5.5 mmHg in those with lifestyle-related diseases, including hypertension.

These numbers matter because even small reductions can significantly lower the risk of stroke and heart attack.

Social and racial differences

The study showed that race and social backgrounds heavily influence a person’s ability to stay physically active. At 40 years old, physical activity dipped among White men and women, yet Black men and women saw a continued decline rather than a plateau.

By age 45, Black women in the study surpassed White men in the number of hypertension cases. At 60, upwards of 80 to 90 percent of Black participants were living with high blood pressure, compared to around 70 percent of White men and about half of White women.

Many people face hidden obstacles that make it difficult to stay active over the years. Work shifts, unsafe neighborhoods, lack of access to parks, and limited time all contribute to the decline in physical activity, especially in underserved communities.

“Although Black male youth may have high engagement in sports, socioeconomic factors, neighborhood environments, and work or family responsibilities may prevent continued engagement in physical activity through adulthood,” said Nagata.

Researchers noted that socioeconomic factors and environment weren’t directly measured in this study, but they likely played a major role.

Consistent fitness habits

“Teenagers and those in their early 20s may be physically active but these patterns change with age,” explained Bibbins-Domingo. In earlier years, many teenagers and people in their early 20s get daily movement through sports and outdoor activities.

“This might be especially the case after high school when opportunities for physical activity diminish,” said Nagata. At some point, life’s responsibilities can interfere with exercise.

Public health advocates often focus on educating children and adolescents about adopting active lifestyles.

Researchers in this study highlight how those messages remain vital for maintaining heart health as people transition to jobs, parenthood, and hectic schedules.

Blood pressure, exercise, and heart health

Health guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week for adults, though this research suggests going beyond that threshold offers clear advantages.

Adding structured workouts or simple movement like brisk walks can be powerful steps in lowering long-term risk of high blood pressure.

Maintaining a committed exercise routine takes extra planning as the years go by. However, the rewards include protecting the heart, keeping blood vessels flexible, and minimizing the negative effects of chronic stress.

Staying consistent with physical activity offers a chance to lower the probability of hypertension before serious complications set in.

The study is published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–