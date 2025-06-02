Scientists identify time and location of first humans who made tools and harpoons out of whale bones

Although whale populations are now drastically diminished, they flourished in the distant past. Early humans living near the ocean used whales as a source of food and materials. They also used whale bones to make tools, including harpoons, which where then used to kill more whales.

It’s hard for scientists today to know exactly when humans started using whales because many of the places where early people lived along the coast have been washed away by the ocean or are underwater now.

So instead of finding whole sites by the sea, scientists often discover whale bones and tools made from whales in caves far from the coast. These things were carried inland by people thousands of years ago.

New study on humans and whale bones

A recent study has revealed that humans began using whale bones as tools around 20,000 years ago.

This discovery, based on research from ICTA-UAB, CNRS, and the University of British Columbia (UBC), uncovers new links between Paleolithic coastal humans and the marine giants.

Researchers studied over 170 bone samples found across Spain and southwestern France. These included 83 shaped tools and 90 bone fragments.

The tools were primarily used as weapons and came from at least six whale species, making this the oldest evidence of whale bone tool-making ever found.

“Our study reveals that the bones came from at least five species of large whales, the oldest of which date to approximately 19,000–20,000 years ago. These represent some of the earliest known evidence of humans using whale remains as tools,” stated Jean-Marc Pétillon, the lead researcher.

The researchers employed mass spectrometry and radiocarbon dating. ZooMS, their key method, identified bone fragments from fin, sperm, gray, blue, and right/bowhead whales.

These species either foraged offshore or swam close to coastlines, offering different levels of accessibility to ancient humans.

Sperm whale bones were prized

“ZooMS is a powerful technique for investigating past sea mammal diversity, particularly when diagnostic morphometric elements are missing from bone remains and objects, which is often the case for bone artefacts,” noted Krista McGrath, the lead author.

“We managed to identify species such as sperm whales, fin whales, blue whales, all still present in the Bay of Biscay today, as well as grey whales, a species now mostly restricted to the North Pacific and Arctic Oceans.”

Most tools came from sperm whale bones. This might reflect the bone’s straight, dense structure, which is ideal for shaping into long weapon points. Sperm whale teeth were also carved, suggesting symbolic or practical use.

Feeding behavior and marine changes

Stable isotope analysis revealed that ancient whales often fed differently than whales today.

Sperm whales showed high nitrogen values, indicating a diet rich in squid. Fin whales had lower values, consistent with krill-based feeding. Gray whales showed carbon signatures pointing to bottom-feeding near shore.

a) worked objects; b) unworked bone fragments. 1: blank, Tito Bustillo, sperm whale (#Hum1); 2: projectile point with massive base, Isturitz, blue whale (#15); 3: projectile point, Brassempouy, fin whale (#822); 4: possible foreshaft, Las Caldas, sperm whale (#982); 5: projectile point with massive base, Ermittia, gray whale (#968); 6: unidentified object, Saint-Michel, sperm whale (#799); 7–10: unworked fragments of fin whale bone, Santa Catalina (#SC B6 109 1085, SC B8 144 439, SC B8 124 1180, SC B6 135 24). Click image to enlarge. Whale drawings courtesy of Uko Gorter. Black silhouettes from phylopic.org.

These variations suggest changes in marine ecosystems over time. While feeding patterns partly match those of modern whales, higher isotope values hint at broader or richer prey availability in the past.

At Santa Catalina Cave, humans had transported large, unworked whale bones from the coast, despite the cave being 70 meters above sea level and several kilometers inland.

These bones weren’t shaped into tools, yet many showed signs of percussion marks – evidence of intentional breakage.

Researchers believe this suggests people were extracting fat or oil, much like they did with marrow from terrestrial animals.

The surrounding archaeological layer also revealed hearths and other fire-related features that indicated regular use of fire at the site.

While the whale bones showed little evidence of burning, they might have been collected as a fat-rich reserve – either to extract oil for food or warmth, or as future fire fuel.

Their transport and processing reflect the importance of whales beyond their bones as a source of tools. These animals offered vital resources during times when other materials were scarce.

This behavior highlights the ingenuity and adaptability of Late Paleolithic coastal communities in managing marine resources.

Importance of Bay of Biscay

During the Magdalenian period, the Bay of Biscay likely had colder waters, resembling Arctic waters today.

Seasonal sea ice and rich marine life made it an attractive habitat. The whale bones reveal not just tool use but the wider ecology that humans depended on.

Though whale hunting likely wasn’t practiced, the remains indicate familiarity with whale behaviors. Strandings and seasonal appearances created opportunities that Paleolithic groups recognized and used.

Lasting cultural and ecological impact

By 16,000 years ago, the use of whale bones as tools declined. This was not due to a lack of whales or skill. Instead, changing cultural habits or the loss of coastal exchange networks may have shifted resource use.

Still, the presence of whale bones inland shows the extent to which marine life influenced inland life and mobility. Whales were more than giant beasts – they were part of Paleolithic survival and innovation.

This research offers a rare glimpse into prehistoric life. It shows how resourceful and observant our ancestors were, and how marine environments shaped their world.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–