Scientists "literally struck gold" by learning how and where it get to Earth's surface

Hidden beneath the thick crust and scorching layers deep inside our Earth lies an immense stash of precious metals. Scientists have long believed these riches, which include gold and ruthenium, remain stuck near the core–mantle boundary, a zone that is about 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometers) underground.

Yet new findings indicate some of these metals are edging upward through volcanic eruptions on islands like Hawaii. Observations show traces of ruthenium in Hawaiian lava that hint at a slow leak from Earth’s deepest interior.

Many of these insights come from the work of Dr. Nils Messling from the University of Göttingen.

Core metals leak into Earth’s mantle

“When the first results came in, we realized that we had literally struck gold! Our data confirmed that material from the core, including gold and other precious metals, is leaking into the Earth’s mantle above,” Dr. Messling enthused.

He and other researchers found chemical signatures in lava that suggest metals can migrate from the core to the surface.

This work aligns with earlier studies indicating distinct isotopes of tungsten in certain volcanic rocks. By comparing precise isotope ratios, researchers noted anomalies that could only be explained by a hidden source deep within the planet.

Molten rock helps metals travel from core

“Our findings not only show that the Earth’s core is not as isolated as previously assumed. We can now also prove that huge volumes of super-heated mantle material, several hundreds of quadrillion metric tons of rock, originate at the core-mantle boundary and rise to the Earth’s surface to form ocean islands like Hawaii,” stated Professor Matthias Willbold, who is also from the University of Göttingen.

Much of this evidence turned up in the melted rock that feeds Hawaii’s volcanoes.

These details offer a glimpse into how metals bound in the core could ride streams of igneous fluids into shallower regions. The transport is slow by human standards, yet even a tiny upward trickle over millions of years can transfer notable amounts of valuable elements.

Leaked metals may explain rare surface deposits

Some gold and related metals used in modern technology may have once sat near the center of Earth. Precious metals are essential in fields like renewable energy, electronics, and medical devices.

The exact scale of this movement is still under investigation, but the possibility raises new questions about how mineral deposits form.

Experts also note that gold’s scarcity on the surface drove its historic status and monetary role. Understanding that traces of it seep into the mantle from far below may shift how scientists think about metal distribution and planetary evolution.

Earth’s inner layers exchange materials

Geologists once imagined the core as an isolated reservoir, shut off by thousands of miles of dense rock. Recent data challenge that notion and point to a slow but steady exchange of materials.

Whether these interactions have been ongoing since Earth’s earliest history remains an active research question.

Ru values of OIBs, picrites and peridotites from the modern and Archean upper mantle. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Nature

Researchers emphasize that the current metal flow from the core is too small to spark any gold rush. They view it instead as a geological phenomenon that reveals how Earth’s inner processes keep shaping its surface in unexpected ways.

Some metals are from Earth’s earliest days

The movement of ruthenium isotopes also hints at the types of material from which Earth originally formed.

Researchers believe the core retains the chemical fingerprint of ancient planetary building blocks, which are distinct from what was added subsequently during late accretion.

This means some of the metals rising through volcanic plumes today could be leftovers from the earliest days of Earth’s formation, which would offer rare insight into events that happened more than 4.5 billion years ago.

Metal flow shows Earth’s core changes

“Whether these processes that we observe today have also been operating in the past remains to be proven. Our findings open up an entirely new perspective on the evolution of the inner dynamics of our home planet,” remarked Dr. Messling.

Some scientists suspect that rock plumes carrying metals might have spurred geochemical differences in the oceans and atmosphere over long periods.

They also consider how these plumes might influence volcanic island chains and the distribution of certain mineral deposits.

What does all of this mean?

These findings don’t just matter to geologists. The presence of core-derived materials near the surface may affect how scientists model Earth’s heat flow, magnetic field generation, and deep mantle convection.

Beyond academic curiosity, the confirmation of core-mantle exchange might one day influence how we locate and assess mineral resources, especially in volcanic regions that were previously overlooked.

The next steps involve pinpointing the rate at which metals flow from the core and how they rise through the Earth’s mantle.

Isotope measurements of other elements could provide even more clues about the composition of our planet’s inner zones.

These measurements will help researchers unravel deeper questions about planetary formation, ongoing exchange among layers, and the origins of metals that power crucial technologies.

This knowledge might reshape long-held ideas and reveal new facets of Earth’s complexity.

The study is published in Nature.

