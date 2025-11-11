Scientists link artificial sweeteners with early puberty in children

A detailed new analysis reports that higher consumption of certain sweeteners was linked to signs of earlier puberty. The study points to sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, glycyrrhizin, and added sugars as key drivers of early puberty in some children.

About one in three participants had a medical diagnosis of early puberty, which is a substantial share for a single group.

Signals differed by sex, with sucralose showing a stronger link in boys and sucralose plus glycyrrhizin and added sugars standing out in girls.

Children and sweeteners

Doctors watch the clock on puberty for good reason. When development starts too soon, kids face higher odds of emotional stress and a shorter adult height, and some may carry higher metabolic and reproductive risks later in life, as summarized in a previous review.

Central precocious puberty (CPP), a diagnosis for puberty starting years earlier than expected, can change growth patterns and reshape care plans.

Families, schools, and clinicians often need to coordinate support so that kids are not left to navigate complex changes alone.

Lead researcher Yang-Ching Chen, M.D., Ph.D., is affiliated with Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital (TMWH) and Taipei Medical University (TMU).

Early counseling can help families interpret symptoms and avoid unnecessary panic. It also helps clinicians decide when to test, image, or refer, which can spare children from repeated procedures that add little value.

Children, sweeteners, and puberty

The team assessed diet with questionnaires and urine tests, then combined genetics into a polygenic risk score (PRS), a single number that sums many gene variants.

Those tools let the researchers compare sweetener exposure, genetic susceptibility, and the odds of early puberty within the same teens.

Sucralose showed a stronger association in boys, while sucralose, glycyrrhizin, and added sugars were linked to risk in girls. The pattern fit a dose response, which means higher intake tracked with higher risk in this cohort.

The associations were independent of genetics. In other words, kids with higher genetic risk and kids with higher sweetener exposure both showed more risk, and the two did not multiply each other in a clear way.

“It also highlights gender differences in how sweeteners affect boys and girls, adding an important layer to our understanding of individualized health risks,” said Chen.

One mechanistic thread centers on gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GRH), a brain hormone that helps start puberty.

In cells and animal models, the sweetener acesulfame potassium raised this hormone through stress signaling and protein kinase pathways.

A second thread involves the gut. Glycyrrhizin, a sweet compound from licorice root, reshaped gut bacteria in a way that dampened puberty signals in lab and animal work, and it was associated with lower risk.

That protective pattern is intriguing, and it stands in tension with this newer association in girls, which invites careful follow up.

These mechanistic studies cannot fully explain sex differences seen in the Taiwanese cohort. They do suggest plausible pathways that connect sweet taste signals, brain circuits, and the gut ecosystem to the timing of development.

The mix of exposures matters as well. Real diets layer sweeteners with sugars and many other ingredients, which complicates any single cause and effect explanation.

What this means for families

Health groups advise families to limit added sugars and to be cautious with low calorie sweetened drinks in kids. An American Heart Association scientific advisory recommends curbing sweet beverages and making water and plain milk the default choices.

Labels help but can be tricky. Sucralose, a high intensity sweetener used in some diet sodas and flavored drinks, may show up on ingredient lists under brand names, so reading the full list is worth the extra minute.

Kids with a strong family history of very early puberty may want more careful nutrition habits. A pediatrician can help weigh family patterns, growth charts, and lab results before making changes that are hard to keep.

“This suggests that what children eat and drink, especially products with sweeteners, may have a surprising and powerful impact on their development,” said Chen.

What scientists still need to learn

This study is observational. That means it can show links but not prove that sweeteners cause earlier puberty, even with urine biomarkers and genetics in the mix.

Diet studies struggle with confounding. Kids who choose certain sweet drinks may also differ in sleep, activity, or screen time, and each can tug on puberty timing. Careful follow up can test how much each factor moves the needle.

Dose and duration need sharper views. Puberty unfolds over years, so researchers will need repeated measures to see whether brief spikes or steady intake is more important for risk.

Replicating these results across countries and diets is vital. If the same pattern shows up in other places, confidence will grow, and public health advice can be tailored without guesswork.

