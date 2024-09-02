Scientists make history by cracking the Autism code

A team of researchers from multiple universities, including the University of Virginia, has recently developed a system that identifies genetic markers of autism in brain images. The ingenious part? This system does so with an impressive accuracy between 89 and 95 percent.

The findings create ripples in the world of medicine. They signal a future where medical professionals can potentially identify, classify, and treat autism and related neurological conditions without waiting for behavioral cues.

The implications of such a development are profound. The research could ultimately facilitate earlier interventions, drastically altering the experiences of those affected by autism.

Autism and genetics

“Autism is traditionally diagnosed behaviorally but has a strong genetic basis. A genetics-first approach could transform understanding and treatment of autism,” the researchers noted in their paper.

The research was led by Gustavo K. Rohde, a professor at the University of Virginia who is an expert in biomedical and electrical and computer engineering,

Professor Rohde has collaborated with distinguished researchers from the University of California San Franscisco (UCSF) and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Among them is Shinjini Kundu, Rohde’s former PhD student and first author of the paper.

Genetic variations linked to autism

Kundu, currently a physician at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, played a key role in shaping this initiative. In collaboration with Professor Rohde, Kundu developed an inventive computer modeling technique called Transport-Based Morphometry (TBM). This method sits at the heart of their approach, forming a critical piece of the puzzle.

Unlike other machine learning image analysis models, TBM operates on the principle of mass transport. It refers to the movement of molecules such as proteins, nutrients, and gases in and out of cells and tissues. Essential to various biological processes, these movements fashion the physical forms that TBM seeks to measure and quantify.

What makes TBM special is its ability to reveal patterns in brain structure that predict variations in certain regions of an individual’s genetic code. This phenomenon, known as “copy number variations” (CNVs), refers to segments of the genetic code that are duplicated or deleted. It’s these variations that are linked to autism.

Brain morphology and autism

A problem that researchers often encounter is distinguishing normal biological variations in brain structure from those associated with deletions or duplications.

This distinction is vital to understanding the link between CNVs and brain morphology – essentially, the arrangement of different types of brain tissues such as grey or white matter in our brain.

“Finding out how CNV relates to brain tissue morphology is an important first step in understanding autism’s biological basis,” explained Professor Rohde. TBM can successfully make that distinction, a feat that puts it leagues ahead of other machine learning methods.

More effective autism interventions

The clinical implications of this research extend beyond diagnostic capabilities. With a better understanding of the genetic underpinnings of autism through brain images, medical professionals could tailor interventions that are not only earlier but also more effective for each individual.

This personalized approach could involve targeted therapies designed to address specific genetic markers identified in a patient.

Moreover, as research continues to uncover the intricate relationships between genetics, brain morphology, and behavioural manifestations, we may witness the emergence of holistic treatment frameworks that integrate genetic insights alongside traditional therapeutic modalities.

Broader implications of the research

The exploration of genetic markers in autism via advanced imaging techniques has broader implications for mental health research as a whole.

Findings from this study could serve as a blueprint for investigating other neurological and developmental conditions, potentially revealing shared biological mechanisms among them.

Such pathways could enhance our understanding of conditions like schizophrenia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), thereby expanding the toolkit available to clinicians and researchers.

Ultimately, this research emphasizes the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in unraveling the complexities of mental health, offering hope for a more nuanced understanding of the biological foundations that inform effective treatments in the future.

Unlocking the potential of brain imaging

According to Forbes magazine, 90% of biomedical data exists in the form of imaging. Unfortunately, our current tools don’t allow us to fully unlock the wealth of information contained within these images.

Professor Rohde believes that TBM is the key to tapping into this untapped repository of knowledge.

“As such, major discoveries from such vast amounts of data may lie ahead if we utilize more appropriate mathematical models to extract such information,” said Professor Rohde.

“We hope that the findings, the ability to identify localized changes in brain morphology linked to copy number variations, could point to brain regions and eventually mechanisms that can be leveraged for therapies.”

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

