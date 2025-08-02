Scientists manage to grow plants from ancient seeds that are 2,000 years old

Two thousand years ago, traders hauled baskets of dates along the dusty roads of Judea, unaware that a few fallen pits would one day slip back into the light.

This year, those same pits stand taller than a person, their feathery leaves waving over the Arava desert in southern Israel.

A new study has documented the germination of these ancient seeds and traced their genetic roots to long-lost varieties of Judean date palms.

Seeds that outlived empires

Dr. Sarah Sallon of Hadassah Medical Center and Dr. Elaine Solowey of the Arava Institute coaxed the first of the ancient seeds, later nicknamed Methuselah, to germinate in 2005.

Several companions soon followed, including female trees such as Hannah that can bear fruit when pollinated by their venerable brother.

The pits came from archaeological digs at Masada and nearby desert caves, places where rebels once chose death over Roman capture.

Protected by the region’s bone dry air, the seeds escaped decay and insect jaws long enough to meet twenty first century potting soil.

The team first soaked each pit in warm water, then bathed it in nutrient and growth hormone solutions before planting it in sterile soil.

Some sprouted within eight weeks, while others dawdled for half a year, testing the botanists’ patience.

All the seed shells were sent to a lab to find out how old they were using carbon testing, confirming ages that range from the fourth century BCE to the second century CE.

Once green shoots appeared, the seedlings moved to a quarantine greenhouse where desert sunlight and desalinated water mimicked ancient flood plain conditions.

Measuring the age

Radiocarbon results alone could have been disputed, so the team compared seed size and shape with those of 100 modern date varieties.

The ancient pits were about thirty percent larger, matching Roman writers’ praise for the hefty, honey flavored Judean crop.

Their thick shells likely slowed oxygen seepage and microbial attack, key factors in extreme seed longevity.

When Methuselah finally unfurled its first frond, it became the oldest known seed ever germinated under human care.

Reading ancient genomes

Once the palms were strong enough for leaf sampling, researchers used DNA sequencing to build whole genomes.

The work showed that eastern varieties dominated earlier centuries, while later pits carried genes from North Africa and Mesopotamia.

That genetic mosaic backs the view that Judean farmers imported elite cultivars and pollinated them with local males, a practice that helped dates conquer distant markets.

It also gives modern breeders clues for drought tolerance, disease resistance, and the caramel-like sweetness prized in the Middle East.

Lessons in seed longevity

The Judean date palms aren’t the only ancient seeds to make a comeback. In 2012, Russian scientists grew a flower from fruit that had been frozen in the ground for 32,000 years.

In the 1990s, American botanist Jane Shen Miller sprouted a lotus seed that had slept for roughly 1,300 years in a dry Chinese lakebed.

Together, these feats show that protective seed coats, cool or arid storage, and low oxygen extend viability far beyond typical agricultural timelines.

A taste of history to come

Hannah produced her first small cluster of dates in 2020 after receiving Methuselah’s pollen, and volunteers described the flavor as subtly sweet with a hint of honey.

If later harvests confirm that judgment, chefs and growers could someday reintroduce an authentic “biblical date” to markets from Tel Aviv to New York.

“It won’t be the typical Judean date,” Sallon cautions that today’s trees are still genetic blends rather than perfect copies of their Iron Age ancestors. Noting that ancient growers usually propagated prized females by offshoots rather than by seed.

Why longevity matters now

Modern seed banks aim to store crop diversity in case of climate shocks, disease, or war.

Knowing that date pits survived two millennia suggests that vaults kept cool and dry could protect food security far longer than current targets of a few decades.

The old palms also stir cultural memory. People today can stand beside living organisms that first saw sunlight when the Second Temple still dominated Jerusalem, an encounter that makes the past tangible without museum glass.

Sheer curiosity drove the long experiment, yet its payoff reaches beyond nostalgia.

Genomic clues from the revived palms may help breeders develop heat resilient dates for a warming planet, and the hardy seedlings themselves could replenish groves threatened by salinity and pests.

The study is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

