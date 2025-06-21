Scientists trick immune system into stronger vaccine response

The pandemic didn’t just bring masks and lockdowns. It brought science into living rooms. One term stood out – mRNA vaccines. These shots rolled out fast and saved lives. But the excitement faded when vaccine-driven immune protection wore off too soon.

A few months after the jab, people lined up again for boosters. The world wanted immunity that stuck around. Scientists started asking: Can we make mRNA vaccines last longer without piling on more doses?

Turns out, maybe we can. A group of researchers may have figured out how.

The vaccine looks like a virus

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen and biotech firm AdaptVac gave the mRNA vaccine a new outfit. They disguised it as a virus.

“Our study combines two technologies: mRNA vaccines and what we call virus-like particles,” said lead author Cyrielle Fougeroux, senior scientist at AdaptVac.

“By engineering the mRNA vaccine to produce virus-like particles, we trick the immune system into thinking it’s encountering a real virus.”

“This triggers a much stronger and more durable immune response in mice, which is exactly what we want.”

So what does this actually mean? They added a second piece of genetic code. One part builds the usual spike protein.

The new part builds a virus-like shell. Together, these parts form something that looks like a threat. The immune system doesn’t hesitate – it charges in.

Less vaccine, stronger immune response

The body reacts stronger and remembers longer. That’s the goal. The mice in the study showed exactly that. Fewer doses still created a lasting response.

Less vaccine, more immunity. That changes everything – fewer jabs, fewer side effects, less strain on healthcare.

Adam Sander, the study’s senior author, is a professor at the University of Copenhagen and scientific director at AdaptVac.

“We believe this discovery represents a significant improvement to current mRNA technology and could play a major role in the development of next-generation vaccines,” said Sander.

Preparing for future outbreaks

Pandemics don’t wait and scientists know this. They’re already racing to beat the next one. Nipah virus, for example, could be a serious threat. It spreads from animals, kills fast, and has no approved vaccine.

At the University of Copenhagen, Sander’s team is using the same technology to build a Nipah vaccine. Human trials could begin in a few years. Timing matters and so does durability.

“mRNA technology is a powerful tool against a wide range of diseases, but its short-lived effect in humans is a major challenge,” Sander said.

“If we can use virus-like particles to achieve a stronger and potentially longer-lasting immune response, we’ve made a meaningful improvement to the technology – one that could have a major impact during a pandemic.”

That stronger punch means one thing: a vaccine that builds stronger and longer immune protection.

Why mRNA needed a boost

Before 2020, vaccines came slowly. Grow virus, kill it, inject it. When COVID-19 hit, mRNA changed the game. Instead of injecting bits of virus, scientists sent instructions. The body did the building. Fast, flexible, and safer.

But that clever design had a weak spot. The body often forgot. That’s why boosters came so soon.

Here’s where the new method shines. It still uses mRNA, but the added code makes the body build a virus-like shell too. It’s fake, but it looks real. The immune system thinks it’s under attack. And that, surprisingly, makes all the difference.

Immune-boosting vaccine on the horizon

However, the results so far only come from experiments on mice. That means it’s too early to say whether the same strong immune response will happen in humans.

Still, the concept is bold and promising. The immune system often needs a strong trigger to react fully. By creating virus-like particles, the vaccine may give the immune system a reason to take notice and respond more powerfully.

If this method works in humans, it could lead to vaccines that not only act fast but also keep the immune system protected for much longer. That could make future vaccines more effective and reduce the need for frequent booster shots.

The study is published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology. It’s a team effort between the University of Copenhagen and AdaptVac. Both groups share ownership of the results.

