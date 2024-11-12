Scientists uncover how plants grow wider, not just taller

Plants captivate us as they grow not only upward but also in width, expanding their girth. Imagine a pencil-thin tree growing taller without becoming sturdy – hardly stable, right?

Our perception of plants reveals a simple truth: they must grow outwards as well as upwards. Yet, most research focuses on the tips of shoots, where a plant’s height increases.

How plants grow stronger

“Plants can’t grow endlessly in height. They also need to grow in thickness, or they would simply fall over,” noted biologist Kirsten Ten Tusscher from Utrecht University.

So, while examining the increase in a tree’s height makes sense, understanding how they get “broader” is just as crucial.

We’ve all marveled at older trees growing visibly thicker and more robust over time. This outward growth, especially in trees, is necessary for structural strength.

What’s the key to this increase in width over time? It’s all in the cambium layer’s stem cells.

These crucial cells are the ones calling the shots, producing wood to support the tree’s structure as it grows. However, until now, the genetic mechanisms behind the activation of these stem cells has remained a mystery.

Growing processes in plants

In collaboration with colleagues from the University of Helsinki, Durham University, and the University of California, Ten Tusscher and her team set out to solve this mystery. The researchers designed and developed a computer model that played a central role in the study.

The model provided invaluable insights and made significant predictions while supporting the laboratory results of the team members.

Replicating the magic

Where the scientific community had studied genes for growth in height before, increase in width was uncharted territory. Until now, it was unclear which genes enable these cambium stem cells to become active and how this is controlled.

Ten Tusscher’s model tackled the genes controlling thickness growth and shed light on the activation processes. The model’s results were astonishing.

The output from the model indicated that growth in thickness is controlled by specific chemical signals within the cambium layer. Gradients in these chemical signals intersect to form a precise zone where stem cells are “switched on.”

This subsequently guides the cells to produce woody tissue, thereby ensuring the continuous formation of wood throughout the plant’s life. The steady process guarantees the strength and stability a plant needs in order to support its upwards growth.

The model centered on the small plant, Arabidopsis, a popular choice with biologists worldwide who study plant growth.

It demonstrated how cambium stem cells are activated and sustained, facilitating continuous thickness growth throughout a plant’s life.

Beyond scientific triumphs

Unraveling the mystery of growth in thickness isn’t just a scientific triumph; it has practical implications in forestry and climate action.

“If you fully understand plant growth, and develop a tree that grows twice as fast in thickness, it’s a great benefit for more sustainable timber industry,” noted Ten Tusscher.

“It’s also advantageous for climate efforts, as faster-growing trees can store more CO₂. Perhaps, it could even help researchers tune thickness growth in crops for better agricultural yield.”

This study, therefore, not only quenches a scientific curiosity but could also lead to a greener, healthier planet. Furthermore, it has profound implications for our environment and economy.

Plants’ hidden growth secret, it turns out, is a secret no more!

Significance of the study

With climate change at the forefront of global challenges, the knowledge gained from this study could transform approaches to reforestation and sustainable timber production in future.

Enhanced growth in tree thickness means greater carbon storage capacity, which plays a critical role in carbon sequestration efforts.

Moreover, unlocking the secrets of cambium-driven growth can guide innovations in crop breeding to optimize plants that produce higher yields and withstand environmental stresses.

By harnessing this newfound understanding, scientists can develop plants that not only meet timber and agricultural demands but also contribute to climate resilience.

The findings of the study pave the way for practical applications that could lead to a greener, more sustainable future, where plants not only reach sky-high but also play an even larger role in supporting life on Earth.

The study is published in the journal Science.

