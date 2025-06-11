Screen time and mental health: A vicious cycle for kids

Heavy screen use appears to pull many children into a loop where emotional or behavioral problems rise, and those very problems draw them back to their devices. A worldwide review of current research now shows the pattern is measurable across continents, ages, and types of media.

The meta-analysis, carried out by psychologists at the University of Queensland, the University of New South Wales, and other institutions, pooled 117 longitudinal studies that tracked more than 292,000 youngsters under ten.

This study is one of the biggest efforts yet to chart how digital habits and mental health interact over time.

Screen time is a vicious loop

In the combined data set, extra hours spent gaming, scrolling, streaming, or doing online homework predicted later spikes in anxiety, depression, aggression, or hyperactivity. Anxious, angry, or sad children tended to increase screen time over the following six months.

Michael Noetel is one of the senior authors of the study and an associate professor in the School of Psychology at the University of Queensland.

“Children are spending more and more time on screens, for everything from entertainment to homework to messaging friends,” said Professor Noetel.

“We found that increased screen time can lead to emotional and behavioral problems, and kids with those problems often turn to screens to cope.”

The bidirectional nature of the link, the authors argue, means that simply cutting access will not solve the problem unless the feelings that send kids online are also addressed.

Age, gender, and content matter

The risks rose with age, at least across the early years. Six- to ten-year-olds showed stronger links between high exposure and later socio-emotional trouble than preschoolers.

Girls were more likely than boys to see anxiety or low confidence rise with extra screen time. Boys, on the other hand, were more prone to boost their usage when they were already struggling – evidence that tailor-made interventions may be needed.

Interactive gaming, especially fast-paced or competitive ones, correlated with bigger spikes in externalizing behaviors such as restlessness and aggression.

Educational viewing or classroom assignments showed milder effects, although any additional hours nudged risk upward. Most studies relied on self-reports, so the authors suggest objective app logs could refine future estimates.

Screen time needs a balance

Parents often react by tightening time limits, yet the review suggests restriction alone can backfire if a child’s distress goes unaddressed.

Roberta Vasconcellos is the lead author of the study and a lecturer at the University of New South Wales. She conducted the research while a doctoral student at the Australian Catholic University.

“This comprehensive study highlights the need for a nuanced approach to managing children’s screen time,” Vasconcellos said.

“By understanding the relationship between screen use and socio-emotional problems, parents, educators, and policymakers can better support children’s healthy development in an increasingly digital world.”

Programs that teach caregivers emotion-coaching skills alongside digital literacy, the authors add, may cut both screen dependence and the distress that fuels it.

What’s really causing this?

Because every study in the meta-analysis followed participants for at least half a year, the new paper edges nearer to causal evidence than the usual one-time snapshots.

“It’s about as close as we can get to causal evidence without randomly cutting screens for thousands of kids,” Noetel said. “But still, we can’t completely rule out other factors – like parenting style – that could influence both screen use and emotional problems.”

Future work could combine automatic usage logs, wearable mood trackers, and family observations to map how digital exposure intersects with sleep, exercise, and social support.

Healthier screen time for kids

Screens are now woven into schooling, friendships, and entertainment – making zero-tolerance policies unrealistic.

The authors instead urge a public-health approach akin to nutrition guidelines with clear daily limits and product standards that discourage features aimed at keeping under-tens online. They also recommend lessons that teach children to question persuasive app design.

Policymakers could bolster those measures by supporting school counselors and nudging tech firms toward stronger child-safety accountability.

While tablets and phones are unlikely to disappear from childhood, the new evidence suggests their influence is neither harmless nor inevitable.

Recognizing that emotional hardship can be both a consequence and a driver of screen time among kids gives caregivers and communities a chance to break the loop. The researchers emphasize that the goal isn’t to ban devices – but to support healthy, mindful screen use among children.

The study is published in the journal Psychological Bulletin.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–