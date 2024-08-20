Scrolling online videos is not a good cure for boredom

With a click of a button, we are transported from one side of the planet to the other, thanks to the world of online videos. However, have you ever wondered about the paradox of feeling more bored after making a “digital switch,” that is, moving from one video to another as a way to relieve your boredom?

Recent research has extensively investigated this phenomenon. And the results? Well, they might make you re-think your video watching habits.

Released by the American Psychological Association, the research picked the brains of more than 1,200 participants – both from the populace of the United States as well as college scholars at the University of Toronto.

Digital switching and boredom

The mastermind behind this enlightening study is Dr. Katy Tam. She is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Toronto and has earned her stripes in exploring the nuances of the human psyche.

“If people want a more enjoyable experience when watching videos, they can try to stay focused on the content and minimize digital switching. Just like paying for a more immersive experience in a movie theater, more enjoyment comes from immersing oneself in online videos rather than swiping through them,” noted Dr. Tam.

Watching online videos to cure boredom

Spread across seven experiments, the participants were asked to engage with various video-viewing activities. The baseline experiments had the participants switch from one online video to another when they felt bored.

By contrast, other experiments had the participants watch a single 10-minute YouTube video without the option to fast forward. Alternately, they could switch through several five-minute videos within the same 10-minute timeframe. You’d think switching would be less boring, right? Quite the opposite, according to Dr. Tam’s findings.

The participants reported that they felt less bored when they watched a single video. They found the viewing experience to be more satisfying, engaging, and meaningful than when they were jumping from video to video.

Implications of digital switching

The findings from Dr. Tam’s research raise important questions about the consequences of our increasingly fragmented online viewing habits.

In our fast-paced, digital environment, it can be easy to underestimate the impact of constant switching on our capacity for engagement and satisfaction.

The sheer availability of content often leads users to chase novelty rather than depth, potentially diminishing the overall enjoyment and meaning derived from video consumption.

As we navigate this landscape filled with competing stimuli, it becomes crucial to consider how our choices shape not only our immediate experiences but also our longer-term relationship with digital media.

Suggestions for mindful viewing

For a more fulfilling digital experience, viewers may benefit from adopting mindful video-watching practices.

These can include setting aside dedicated time for viewing without distractions, prioritizing longer formats that encourage deeper engagement, and consciously selecting content that resonates with one’s interests and values.

By embracing this approach, individuals could cultivate a more appreciative relationship with audiovisual media – transforming passive consumption into a more enriching and enjoyable experience.

Ultimately, by redefining our engagement with online videos, we not only enhance our entertainment but also contribute to our overall well-being in the digital age.

Online videos don’t always increase boredom

The results of this study might make us re-evaluate our boredom coping mechanisms. Perhaps sticking to one video and absorbing its content is more beneficial than being digital butterflies, fluttering from one video to the next.

Note that this study hasn’t examined whether short attention spans contribute to any increase in boredom or switching online videos. Since the participants in several experiments were primarily Canadian college students, there might be differences based on age or experience with digital media.

While we may love to whip out our smartphones while standing in a queue, prior research has shown that smartphone use can increase boredom. Adding to that, digital switching might be another source of boredom, perhaps leading to negative mental health consequences.

So the next time you find yourself mindlessly thumbing through an endless stream of videos, remember Dr. Tam’s words. Press pause on your digital switching, and who knows, you might just find yourself less bored. After all, aren’t we all in pursuit of enjoying online content more and being bored less?

The study is published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

