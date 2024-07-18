Sea ice is losing its cooling power, making the Earth even warmer

As we peel back the pages of our global narrative, we find a recurring theme – climate change. Recently, scientists bring to light another chapter in this ongoing saga; the diminishing cooling power of sea ice and its melting.

Tale of the melting sea ice

Sea ice possesses an inherent cooling power. Yet, according to researchers from the University of Michigan, this cooling power is not as potent as it once was.

Satellite measurements of cloud cover and the solar radiation reflected by sea ice were compared between 1980 and 2023.

The researchers discovered that the decrease in the cooling power of sea ice is almost double the annual average decrease in sea ice extent across the Arctic and Antarctic. This adds a warming impact that looms towards the higher strata of climate model estimates.

“We’re now reaching the point where we have a long enough record of satellite data to estimate the sea ice climate feedback with measurements,” said study co-author Dr. Mark Flanner.

Abrupt change in melting sea ice

Once heralded as more resistant to climate change, Antarctic ice faced a jarring setback in 2016. An area larger than Texas melted on one of the continent’s largest ice shelves, leading to a significant loss in sea ice and a decrease in its cooling prowess.

The seven years following this event witnessed the weakest global sea ice cooling effect since the 1980s.

More than just shrinking ice

Warming temperatures and augmented rainfalls are not only shrinking sea ice but also making it less reflective.

This is due to the formation of thinner, wetter ice and more melt ponds that reflect less solar radiation. This is a particularly worrying trend in the Arctic and could also become a significant factor in the Antarctic.

“The changes to Antarctic sea ice since 2016 boost the warming feedback from sea ice loss by 40 percent. By not accounting for this change in the radiative effect of sea ice in Antarctica, we could be missing a considerable part of the total global energy absorption,” explained study first author and doctoral student Alisher Duspayev.

Ripple effects of melting sea ice on ecosystems

The decline in sea ice not only poses a direct impact on global temperatures but also sends ripples throughout marine ecosystems. Sea ice serves as a habitat for various organisms, from tiny algae that form the base of the marine food web to larger species like seals and polar bears.

The thinning and reduction of sea ice disrupt these habitats, leading to shifts in species distribution and abundance, and ultimately altering the ecological balance.

For instance, the loss of ice platforms affects polar bears’ ability to hunt seals, which can lead to nutritional stress and a decline in bear populations.

Similarly, changes in sea ice can affect the timing of algal blooms, impacting the entire food web. This cascading effect underscores the interdependence of climate systems and biodiversity.

Global call to action

Addressing the decline in sea ice requires a concerted global effort. Climate policy must prioritize the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to slow down warming trends.

International cooperation is crucial as the ramifications of melting ice are not confined to polar regions alone; they have far-reaching effects including rising sea levels and altered weather patterns worldwide.

“Climate change adaptation plans should bring aboard these new numbers as part of the overall calculus on how rapidly and how widely the impacts of cryospheric radiative cooling loss will manifest on the global climate system,” said study co-author Aku Riihelä, a research professor at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Substantial investment in renewable energy sources, stringent emissions regulations, and increased funding for climate research are essential steps forward.

Furthermore, raising public awareness about the importance of sea ice and its impacts on the global climate could catalyze community action and advocacy.

Mitigating these changes will require immediate and sustained action at both local and global levels. The future of our planet’s climate depends on it.

The study is published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

