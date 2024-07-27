Sea lampreys help scientists decode stem cell origins

At first glance, sea lampreys may be viewed as creatures of horror, notorious for their invasive traits and blood-sucking habits. However, these creatures might just hold scientific secrets about stem cells and some of life’s biggest mysteries.

Stemming from Northwestern University is a study that reveals how these lampreys are aiding scientists in decoding the origins of two crucial stem cells, playing a pivotal role in vertebrate evolution.

Leading the study is Northwestern’s Carole LaBonne, a professor of molecular biosciences who has been exploring the intriguing links between pluripotent blastula cells, embryonic stem cells, and neural crest cells.

Lampreys hold stem cell secrets

These jawless, intimidating vertebrates are particularly infamous in Midwestern fisheries for the damage they inflict.

But when it comes to understanding our evolutionary origins, comparing the biology of jawless and jawed vertebrates is a promising approach.

“Lampreys may hold the key to understanding where we came from,” says LaBonne, an expert in developmental biology.

In this study, lamprey genes were laid side by side with those of Xenopus, a jawed aquatic frog. This comparison revealed a remarkably similar pluripotency gene network even in terms of transcript abundance for major regulatory elements. However, scientists also stumbled upon a key difference.

The missing piece: pou5 gene

Every bit of the puzzle counts when it comes to genetics. Lampreys possess the crucial pou5 gene, a powerful stem cell regulator, in their blastula cells.

However, in their neural crest stem cells, this gene’s expression was notably missing. This lack might be the reason behind lampreys’ absence of mandibles.

An insight into the first vertebrates

Given this discovery, it’s plausible that the loss of this gene limited the evolution of lampreys, leaving them jawless.

This realization helped researchers hypothesize that the absence of this gene in certain creatures wasn’t something that jawed vertebrates developed later on.

“Even though pou5 isn’t expressed in a lamprey’s neural crest, it could promote neural crest formation when we expressed it in frogs,” said Joshua York, Northwestern postdoctoral fellow and the study’s first author.

This compelling premise suggests that the gene is part of an ancient pluripotency network that was present in our earliest vertebrate ancestors.

Implications for regenerative medicine

The findings of this study not only shed light on the evolutionary past of vertebrates but also hold significant potential in the realm of regenerative medicine.

Understanding how the pou5 gene influences stem cell behavior in lampreys can pave the way for new therapies utilizing pluripotent cells.

If researchers can harness similar mechanisms in other species, including humans, it could open doors to novel treatments for injuries and degenerative diseases.

Enhancing our understanding of gene regulation may lead to breakthroughs in tissue repair and regeneration.

Future research on lampreys and stem cells

Moving forward, researchers are eager to delve deeper into the genetic mechanisms that distinguish lampreys from their jawed counterparts.

By exploring the function and regulation of the pou5 gene, scientists aim to uncover additional genetic factors that contribute to the evolution of jaw structures in vertebrates.

Future studies will not only focus on lampreys but may also incorporate comparative analyses with other jawless and jawed species to create a comprehensive framework for understanding vertebrate evolution and the genetic underpinnings of life forms.

This ongoing research is critical in tracing the evolutionary journey that resulted in the diversity of vertebrate life observed today.

Conserved genetic blueprint

Intriguingly, even after 500 million years of evolution, there is a strong conservation of expression levels of genes needed to promote pluripotency.

“Another remarkable finding of the study is that even though these animals are separated by 500 million years of evolution, there are stringent constraints on expression levels of genes needed to promote pluripotency.” LaBonne said. “The big unanswered question is, why?”

With every discovery, we take a step closer to understanding ourselves, our history, and maybe in the process, our future as well.

From decoding the mysteries of genetic evolution to discerning our own origins, every creature, even a seemingly harmful lamprey, holds a piece of the puzzle.

This incredible research on stem cell origins, dedicated to the memory of Dr. Joseph Walder, offers a glimpse into the past, aiding our understanding of our present, and potentially shaping the future.

As we gaze upon the sea lamprey, let’s remember not just its invasive nature, but also its invaluable contribution to our understanding of life’s deepest secrets.

The study is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–