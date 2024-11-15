Sea level warnings: What coastal cities must prepare for

Our world is changing. The ocean is on the rise, threatening to disrupt the lives of coastal communities.

As the water inches its way into people’s lives, various agencies and organizations are making strides to prepare for this new reality. Right in the heart of these efforts is NASA, offering critical insights on rising sea levels.

Sea-level data is accessible to the public

NASA’s extensive global data is now accessible to the public in the brand-new sea level section of the Earth Information Center.

This comprehensive global sea level change website is the product of a collaboration between NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the World Bank, the U.S. Department of State, and the UN Development Programme.

The site presents comprehensive projections of expected sea level rise through the year 2150 for coastlines around the globe. It also provides estimates of anticipated flooding for coastal communities or regions over the coming three decades.

The projections draw on diverse sources such as data gathered by NASA and its collaborators, computer models of ice sheets and the ocean, the latest sea level assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and more.

“NASA innovates for the benefit of humanity. Our cutting-edge instruments and data-driven information tools help communities and organizations respond to natural hazards and extreme weather, and inform critical coastal infrastructure planning decisions,” said Karen St. Germain, the director of the Earth Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Global sea level changes

Major global organizations like the World Bank are set to utilize the valuable data from the global sea level change site for creating Climate Risk Profiles for countries particularly susceptible to sea level rise.

The Defense Department will consistently feed sea level rise data into its plans to help predict – and possibly avoid – hazards caused to its facilities by rising oceans.

Similarly, the State Department will use the data for a range of activities, from disaster preparedness to long-term adaptation planning, and supporting partners globally in related efforts.

Moment of truth in our climate fight

Assistant Secretary-General Selwin Hart, special adviser to the United Nations secretary-general on climate action and just transition, stresses the significance of the current period.

“We are at a moment of truth in our fight against the climate crisis. The science is unequivocal and must serve as the bedrock upon which decision-making is built,” said Hart.

“With many communities around the world already facing severe impacts from sea-level rise, this new resource provides a vital tool to help them protect lives and livelihoods.”

Rising faster than ever

NASA-led data has revealed that between 1970 and 2023, 96% of countries with coastlines have experienced sea level rise. Furthermore, the rate of this global rise has doubled, from 0.08 inches (0.21 centimeters) per year in 1993 to about 0.18 inches (0.45 centimeters) per year in 2023.

As the rate of sea level rise increases, millions could face the linked effects earlier than anticipated, including larger storm surges, more saltwater intrusion into groundwater, and additional high-tide flood days.

“This new platform shows the timing of future floods and the magnitude of rising waters in all coastal countries worldwide,” said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, director of the ocean physics program at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Clear data for unclear times

Earlier data released this year shows that Pacific Island nations will face at least 6 inches (15 centimeters) of sea level rise over the next 30 years. Moreover, the number of high-tide flood days will increase significantly for nearly all Pacific Island nations by the 2050s.

Ben Hamlington is a sea level researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and head of the agency’s sea level change science team.

“The data is clear: Sea levels are rising around the world, and they’re rising faster and faster. Having the best information to make decisions about how to plan for rising seas is more crucial than ever,” concluded Hamlington.

While the future remains uncertain, one thing stays clear – the importance of accurate, reliable data to guide our decisions.

