Sea monster with 20 arms found in the dark Antarctic waters

In the depths of the frozen Antarctic sea, a team of intrepid scientists aboard a research vessel made an astonishing discovery. Within the pitch-black waters, the experts encountered a creature that seems to defy imagination. It is a previously unknown sea monster with a whopping 20 arms and a body that, curiously enough, bears a slight resemblance to a strawberry.

Antarctic feather stars

The scientific expeditions, which spanned almost a decade from 2008 to 2017, were focused on a specific target: the pursuit of elusive or cryptic sea dwellers known as Promachocrinus, commonly known as Antarctic feather stars.

While they may share some semblances with other invertebrates such as starfish and sea cucumbers, the feather stars distinguish themselves through their considerable size and a somewhat ethereal presence when in motion.

“Although similar to other invertebrate ocean animals, like starfish and sea cucumbers, feather stars are distinct both in their ‘large’ size and ‘otherworldly appearance’ when swimming,” said the researchers.

Eight different species identified

These marine anomalies have been found to inhabit depths ranging from a modest 65 feet to the astounding 6,500 feet beneath the waves. The team identified eight singular species, half of which had never been previously described or named by the scientific community.

For years, specimens retrieved from earlier expeditions were suspected, though not confirmed, to belong to this group. Until the recent discoveries, the Promachocrinus kerguelensis was the sole species unmistakably identified as a member of this genus.

Scientific breakthrough

However, the researchers highlighted a significant breakthrough that made these recent classifications possible: “The scholars noted that their capacity to aptly classify numerous additional distinct members within the genus had only now become possible thanks to an examination of both DNA and physical morphology, or shape, of these organisms.”

Among their exciting discoveries is the Antarctic strawberry feather star, a creature that showcases a spectrum of colors, ranging from muted purplish hues to a more intense dark reddish shade.

This groundbreaking research has been meticulously documented and was recently published in the journal Invertebrate Systematics.

Vast ocean of mystery

Yet, as with many scientific journeys, each answer often poses more questions. Despite the revelations about the feather stars, vast swathes of the Antarctic waters remain largely uncharted, with potentially countless undiscovered species lurking beneath.

“Comprehensive exploration will be indispensable to gaining even a basic understanding of the profusion of life within the Antarctic waters,” concluded the researchers

More about sea monsters

Sea monsters have been a source of fascination, myth, and legend for centuries, captivating the imaginations of seafarers, storytellers, and explorers.

These tales, often born from genuine encounters with unfamiliar marine creatures, have been interwoven with cultural lore, feeding human curiosity about the unknown depths of the ocean. Here’s a dive into the topic of sea monsters:

Historical sea monsters

Leviathan

Found in ancient Near Eastern and Judaic texts, the Leviathan is described as a giant sea serpent or dragon, representing chaos and the untamed ocean.

Kraken

Originating from Scandinavian folklore, the Kraken is said to be a massive octopus or squid-like creature that terrorizes ships by dragging them under the water.

Mermaids and mermen

These half-human, half-fish creatures have appeared in folklore across various cultures. They’re often depicted as beautiful, but they can also be portrayed as treacherous beings that lure sailors to their doom.

Sea serpents

These elongated creatures have been reported in numerous sightings around the world. They’re often described as giant, snake-like creatures, occasionally with humps.

Scientific explanations

Giant squid

Once believed to be pure legend, the giant squid (Architeuthis) is now a recognized deep-sea species. It’s believed to be the real-life basis for many Kraken stories.

Oarfish

This long, slender, silvery fish, which can reach lengths of up to 36 feet, may be responsible for some sea serpent legends.

Whales

Some sea monster tales could be exaggerated accounts of encounters with unfamiliar species of whales.

Megafauna

Prehistoric marine animals, such as the Megalodon, a giant shark, might have inspired stories passed down through generations.

Modern sightings and hoaxes

Loch Ness Monster

While not a sea creature, this alleged lake monster, nicknamed “Nessie,” has made headlines worldwide with sightings, photos, and even sonar readings, though conclusive evidence remains elusive.

New Jersey’s Chessie

Like Nessie, there have been numerous reports of a serpent-like creature in the Chesapeake Bay.

Hoaxes

There have been many hoaxes, especially during the 19th and early 20th centuries, with people claiming to have found remains or captured photographs of sea monsters.

Literature and pop culture

Sea monsters have a rich presence in literature, from ancient texts to modern novels and films. From Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” to the monstrous creatures in Jules Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” these entities have been used to embody the mysterious and often perilous nature of the deep blue.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.