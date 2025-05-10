Seagrass plays a major role in global carbon storage

Seagrasses grow in shallow ocean waters and rarely grab headlines. Most people notice them only when their leaves wash up on the beach. Yet, those unassuming underwater plants, have a big role in the way our planet stores carbon.

Researchers have found that these coastal meadows trap significant amounts of organic matter beneath their thin blades. They act like natural buffers against the rising levels of carbon dioxide in the air.

After several years of data gathering, they have drawn attention from experts worldwide, including the lead author, Dr. Johannes R. Krause from the Florida International University.

Why seagrass matters for carbon storage

Seagrasses thrive close to shore, so they often face pollution, excessive nutrient runoff, and increased sediment in the water. Despite these challenges, they continue to draw in carbon and store it in their roots and the soil around them.

They also provide key habitats for fish and help shelter coastlines from erosion. Many ocean species depend on these meadows for breeding and feeding, which makes conservation efforts critical for biodiversity.

Seagrasses typically occupy only a small portion of the sea floor but hold a noteworthy share of carbon in their soils and biomass. One analysis showed that these plants are a major factor in global carbon burial, potentially storing more organic carbon than some forests on land.

Their presence under the waves keeps a portion of what would otherwise be released into the air locked away. It is a natural function that scientists are eager to protect in a warming world.

How seagrass stores and traps carbon

“We now have comprehensive data to form a more complete and nuanced understanding of seagrass blue carbon,” said Dr. Krause.

The assessment found that the top 12 inches of seagrass soil hold a median estimate of around 24.2 metric tons of organic carbon for every 2.47 acres. Researchers once believed these plants formed large storage banks only in certain regions or species.

Data now show that even small or short-lived species can hide sizable amounts below the surface in some locations. That means protective measures cannot ignore areas with less dense or shorter grasses.

The authors of the study highlight that persistent plants with robust below-ground systems often accumulate more buried carbon. However, fast-growing species in places with plenty of sediment can also collect notable soil carbon if conditions allow it to remain undisturbed.

Why this matters for climate policy

Seagrass regions have faced declines worldwide. Coastal development, water pollution, and activities like bottom trawling disturb these meadows, which may trigger the release of carbon stored for centuries into the atmosphere.

When plants die off, their buried layers become exposed to waves and currents. This stirs up and oxidizes their trapped organic matter, leading to a spike in carbon dioxide flow out of the ocean. That jump could challenge efforts to slow greenhouse gas buildup.

If large-scale losses of these habitats continue, it could come with a substantial economic cost. By some estimates, the future release of carbon could run into the billions of dollars when the social cost of emissions is calculated.

Seagrass meadows store carbon while also supporting local economies and cultures reliant on healthy fisheries. Protecting these coastal habitats can reduce climate risks and sustain jobs and food sources.

Restoring seagrass habitats

Scientists agree that reliable mapping of seagrass distribution is vital. At times, meadows remain undiscovered in remote areas, and many species are only sparsely documented. A clearer picture could inform local managers seeking to protect vulnerable spots.

Restoration projects, where feasible, can help rebuild seagrass coverage in places where it has dwindled. Such work involves replanting healthy shoots and ensuring water conditions encourage stable growth. Patience is key, since soil carbon accumulates gradually.

Preserving these sites yields more than just carbon benefits. They also help stabilize shorelines and bolster local marine life populations. This combined payoff makes the case for addressing pollution, regulating damaging fishing methods, and encouraging ecotourism or other sustainable coastal activities.

Securing seagrass meadows can be a direct move toward meeting international climate targets. By curbing losses and letting soils remain intact, communities retain a nature-based ally in carbon management while protecting ocean resources for future generations.

Preserving seagrass for carbon storage

Every patch of seagrass harbors potential value, both as a haven for marine life and as a natural reservoir of organic carbon. Researchers stress that the top layer of soil is especially prone to being stirred up by human impacts, so it warrants close attention.

Decisions made now can either help these unassuming plant meadows remain a subtle carbon safeguard or push them to release what they have stored. Public awareness and supportive policies will shape how we handle these critical coastal zones moving forward.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

