Seamounts face severe destruction from bottom trawling

Scientists and conservation groups are pushing for stronger safeguards for seamounts, which are underwater peaks that support sea life in astonishing ways.

These submerged elevations can be pivotal feeding stations for marine animals, but they are at risk from a fishing practice known as bottom trawling, which involves scraping the ocean floor with heavy nets.

Leading marine researchers have emphasized these concerns at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice.

Dr. Lissette Victorero of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC) explained that the clock is ticking to protect these environments before irreparable harm is done.

How seamounts support sea life

Seamounts play a role in supplying shelter and resources for everything from coral communities to whales. They also help certain fish species that rely on the gentle currents flowing around these underwater cliffs for breeding grounds and essential nutrients.

“These underwater mountains are biodiversity powerhouses, home to unique communities and vital habitats that are often older than our most ancient forests,” said Dr. Lance Morgan, president of the Marine Conservation Institute.

Scientists say losing these habitats would be a devastating blow, not only for biodiversity but for local economies that rely on sustainable fishing.

Seamounts are classified by the United Nations as part of vulnerable marine ecosystems (VMEs), which means special attention is needed. Their fragile coral and sponge populations do not recover quickly once damaged, and bottom trawling can crush them in an instant.

Urgent concerns about carbon emissions

A new study published January 17, 2024, found that bottom trawling is responsible for releasing an estimated 370 million metric tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere each year.

Carbon stored in sediments for hundreds of years can be disturbed by the plowing effect of the trawls, sending a portion into surface waters.

“Global warming is like death by a thousand cuts. It’s lots of different sources producing CO 2 emissions,” said Enric Sala, following a 2021 study he led.

The 2023 Global Carbon Budget shows the planet is already under pressure from rising CO 2 , so scientists argue that any additional source of emissions is too large to ignore.

Seafloor nets that are used by some operators can weigh over 11,000 pounds (nearly 5,000 kg). These nets have heavy chains that drag across the bottom of the ocean, stirring up sediments and releasing gases that might otherwise remain trapped for centuries.

The disturbance is not limited to one location, as currents can carry sediments far away and spread the impact.

Suggestions to protect deep-sea life

Several groups, including the International Programme on the State of the Ocean (IPSO), see marine protected areas as a practical solution for curtailing the worst effects.

Protecting critical sections of the deep ocean may allow key habitats to stay intact while also limiting extra carbon in the air.

A report from the Marine Conservation Institute outlines that sustainable fishing approaches can keep local food supplies robust without flattening the seabed.

Shielding vulnerable marine ecosystems

Some nations already ban bottom trawling in certain coastal areas and are studying whether to expand these restrictions.

“Never before have we known so much about seamounts and their importance for biodiversity, their vulnerability, and their essential role in keeping our ocean healthy,” said Dr. Victorero.

Conservationists mention that nations agreed in 2006 to shield vulnerable marine ecosystems from harmful fishing, yet the implementation has been scattered.

The 2006 resolution aimed to protect vital seafloor terrains, but oversight varies from region to region.

Protecting seamounts from trawling

Calls for immediate action have also been stirred by the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions (BBNJ) Agreement.

The treaty seeks to close governance gaps for ocean areas that lie outside any single nation’s boundaries, yet final ratification may take time.

Groups such as the DSCC and IPSO encourage policymakers to block destructive fishing practices on seamounts now rather than wait for lengthy legal processes. This safeguard would complement efforts to reduce emissions from other sectors.

Heavy trawling and seamount damage

“Bottom trawling is the most damaging way to obtain food from the ocean. We know the ecological impacts are disastrous,” said Sala.

Consumers sometimes feel obligated to avoid fish caught using trawls, though some experts see a policy-based route as more efficient.

International cooperation and local enforcement appear to be key. Countries with heavy trawling must collaborate with those whose waters receive these drifting sediments.

The Marine Conservation Institute, established in 1996, highlights the value of well-managed marine protected areas for maintaining a balance between food supply and conservation.

Governments fail to protect seamounts

“This letter is a call to action from the scientific community. States have the tools required to stop this destruction,” said Dr. Victorero.

Fishing councils in certain regions already restrict bottom gear usage in huge sections of the ocean floor. But many seamounts, trenches, and ridges remain open to industrial vessels, risking long-term damage for short-term catches.

Some scientists believe properly designed no-trawl zones around major seamount clusters would preserve essential habitats. The DSCC started in 2004 with more than 130 organizations determined to halt destructive fishing in the deep.

Localized bans on bottom trawling in parts of the United States and Europe have served as test grounds, and have shown partial success in preserving important fish stocks.

Regulatory shifts to save seamounts

Scientists also point to the possibility of more advanced gear that floats off the seafloor. But until research funding and industry support align, the simplest way to protect sensitive areas is often a firm ban.

Observers note that the next few years will likely reveal whether these appeals spur significant regulatory shifts or remain pledges on paper.

Time is short for life that relies on these underwater structures. The DSCC, IPSO, and the Marine Conservation Institute encourage the international community to follow through on previous pledges and add new ones if needed.

The goal is to eliminate the severe threat trawling poses to seamounts before irreversible damage is done.

The study is published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

