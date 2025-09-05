Seasonal timing can change quickly over short distances

Earth’s seasons are not a single global script. They vary from place to place, sometimes over short distances.

In a new global study, experts used 20 years of satellite observations to map when plants grow and rest through the year. They found many spots where neighboring landscapes run on different clocks.

What the satellites measured

The research was led by Drew E. Terasaki Hart of the University of California, Berkeley. The goal was to stitch together a worldwide picture of seasonal timing. The team focused on how plant communities rise and fall in activity across each year.

Scientists call this timing phenology, and when it is mapped from space across landscapes it is called land surface phenology. The approach sidesteps guesswork and lets researchers see real signals of growth and pause across ecosystems.

Near-infrared reflectance of vegetation (NIRV) is closely linked with solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence (SIF), which measures light re-emitted by plants during photosynthesis. Both NIRV and SIF provide reliable ways to track how much energy plants are capturing and using.

Because SIF changes in step with photosynthesis, it gives scientists a clear signal of when plants are actively growing and when they are at rest.

Seasons out of sync

The map shows many places where seasonal timing changes quickly over short distances. Hotspots stand out in Mediterranean climate zones and in tropical mountain regions, where terrain and winds shape local rain and cloud patterns.

In the U.S. Southwest, cities just about 100 miles apart can show very different annual rhythms because one area leans on summer monsoon rains while another splits rain between winter and summer.

Similar seasonal contrasts also appear along mountain slopes in South America and East Africa.

Why timing differences matter

According to a 2017 review, when populations breed at different times, they meet less often and that can reduce gene flow and let differences stack up.

The new map links sharp timing breaks to measured differences in flowering dates and to genetic divergence in some species. That pattern hints that out-of-sync seasons can help build biodiversity over long timescales.

Agriculture feels these patterns in practical ways. In Colombia, growers plan around two distinct coffee harvest windows, one from October to December and another from March to June. Mountain ranges can flip the calendar across short drives, changing when cherries ripen and labor is needed.

“Our map predicts stark geographic differences in flowering timing and genetic relatedness across a wide variety of plant and animal species,” said Hart.

Map built from satellite data

The team analyzed two decades of satellite records and fit each pixel with a simple model of its average year. That model can capture single peaks or two peaks in plant activity, which is important in places with two rainy seasons.

The researchers measured how quickly seasonal timing changes across space. Where that rate is high, nearby places are out of sync.

Patterns point to shifting rainfall and minimum temperatures as the main drivers, especially where mountains steer air and moisture.

Implications for ecology and people

Wildlife that moves to follow food can get out of step if resources peak at different times across a landscape. Pollinators, seed dispersers, and migratory species may all feel the squeeze when timing shifts across short distances.

Managers can use these maps to spot regions where species are most likely to split into locally timed groups. That helps set priorities for conservation, seed sourcing, and habitat corridors that keep life stages connected.

Climate shifts the timing of seasons

Warming and shifting rainfall can move seasonal cues. In places where timing already varies a lot, small climatic nudges could tip species out of sync with food or mates.

The new baseline makes it easier to flag unusual years and track how often they happen.

Land use matters too. Irrigation can create human-made timing that does not match nearby natural cycles. Understanding where that mismatch is strongest can guide smarter water use and crop planning.

Clearer plant activity signals

NIRV and SIF help avoid a common pitfall of older vegetation metrics that can blur the signal in evergreen systems.

NIRV filters out bright backgrounds, and SIF connects directly to chlorophyll activity, which tightens the link to photosynthesis.

The analysis does not depend on one sensor or one region. It draws strength from multiple data streams, long records, and simple math that holds up across biomes. That mix is what makes the global picture hang together.

Seasonal timing shapes biodiversity

Timing is a quiet kind of change. It rarely makes headlines, but it shapes whether young animals find food, whether flowers meet pollinators, and whether farms hit their harvest windows.

Knowing where timing disagrees across short distances turns guesswork into preparation and planning.

The take-home is simple. Seasons still matter, but they do not line up the same way everywhere, and those differences can ripple through evolution, ecology, and economies.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

