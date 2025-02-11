Selective breeding has dramatically sped up the evolution of pigs

For centuries, humans have shaped the traits of domesticated animals to meet their needs. From larger cows producing more milk to dogs bred for specific temperaments, selective breeding has transformed species in remarkable ways. Recent research on German pigs has revealed just how quickly these changes can occur.

A team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) has found that German domestic pigs have experienced dramatic skull modifications within a century.

Their snouts have shortened, and their foreheads have flattened, traits that were not intentionally selected. The findings provide fresh insight into the unintended consequences of breeding practices.

A century of change in pig breeding

Pigs have been an essential part of human agriculture for thousands of years. Over time, their appearance has shifted significantly, influenced by both natural and human-driven factors.

In Germany, the early 20th century marked a turning point in pig breeding, as demand for pork increased dramatically. Farmers prioritized traits such as rapid growth, high fertility, and efficient meat production.

“The demand for pork in Germany increased significantly at the beginning of the 20th century, and breeders were encouraged to optimize their animals. They needed them to grow quickly, provide good meat, and be fertile,” explained Dr. Renate Schafberg, Head of the Domestic Animal Collection at MLU.

To understand the impact of these breeding efforts, Dr. Schafberg worked with Dr. Ashleigh Haruda from Oxford University to analyze 135 pig skulls from different time periods.

The study included two domestic breeds – Deutsches Edelschwein and Deutsches Landschwein – as well as wild boars, which served as a control group. The results revealed a striking transformation in domestic pigs, while wild boars showed no comparable changes.

Surprising skull modifications

One of the most significant findings of the study was the extent of skull changes in domesticated pigs. Their snouts became notably shorter, and their foreheads lost their outward curve. These modifications occurred in both domestic breeds, despite the fact that they were raised separately.

“We didn’t expect such pronounced differences to appear within a span of only 100 years,” said Dr. Schafberg. The fact that both breeds experienced similar changes suggests that the modifications were not the result of direct selection for skull shape.

“These changes occurred even though breeders did not select the animals specifically for their skull shape, as this trait was not important for breeding. Instead, the changes appear to be an unintended by-product of selecting the desired traits,” noted Dr. Schafberg.

This discovery highlights how the pursuit of specific breeding goals can lead to unforeseen alterations in an animal’s physical structure.

Could diet play a role?

While breeding practices played a major role in shaping the skulls of domestic pigs, another factor may have contributed: diet.

Nutrition is a key influence on the growth and development of animals. Modern pigs are primarily fed high-protein pellets designed to support rapid growth and efficient meat production.

By contrast, wild boars continue to consume a varied diet, including roots, nuts, and small animals. Their skulls have remained unchanged over the past century, suggesting that their natural feeding habits have helped maintain their original features.

The study raises intriguing questions about the relationship between diet and physical evolution in domesticated animals.

Power of human influence

The findings demonstrate the remarkable speed at which human intervention can shape animal species. While many assume that significant evolutionary changes take millions of years, selective breeding can accelerate these processes dramatically.

“Charles Darwin assumed that long periods of time – millions of years – are required for major changes to take place. Our work is further proof that humans can greatly accelerate this process through selective breeding,” said co-author Dr. Frank Steinheimer, Head of the Central Repository of Natural Science Collections at MLU.

These insights have broader implications for agriculture and animal husbandry. As selective breeding continues to shape domesticated animals, researchers must consider the potential consequences, both intended and unintended.

The study serves as a reminder that even small changes in breeding practices can have lasting effects on animal physiology.

Pig breeding may continue in the future

As the global demand for meat continues to grow, breeding practices will likely continue to evolve. Understanding how these methods impact animal development is crucial for ensuring sustainable and ethical farming.

Scientists will need to explore the long-term effects of breeding choices, considering not only productivity but also the health and well-being of animals.

The study was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the European Research Council (ERC).

The research offers a compelling look at the complex relationship between human influence and animal evolution, shedding light on the ways in which farming practices shape the very biology of domesticated species.

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

