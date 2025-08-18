Sensitive people are more likely to develop mental health issues

When we talk about mental health, traits like resilience or neuroticism usually dominate the discussion. Yet, another trait quietly shapes how people experience the world: sensitivity.

For some, it brings creativity, empathy, and awareness. For others, sensitivity comes with challenges such as overstimulation and vulnerability to stress.

A new study shows sensitivity strongly affects mental health. After reviewing 33 studies, researchers found links to depression and anxiety.

Sensitivity and its nature

Sensitivity, sometimes described as environmental sensitivity, reflects how people perceive and respond to their surroundings. About 31% of the population fall into the highly sensitive category. These individuals notice subtle details, feel emotions deeply, and process experiences more intensely than most.

Scientists view sensitivity as biologically rooted, influenced by genetics and brain activity in regions tied to empathy and reflection.

The Highly Sensitive Person Scale (HSPS) is the main tool used to measure it, with three core subdimensions: Ease of Excitation, Low Sensory Threshold, and Aesthetic Sensitivity. Each reveals how differently sensitivity can influence mental well-being.

Sensitivity and mental health

The systematic review found clear links between sensitivity and a wide range of conditions. Depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia, and avoidant personality disorder all showed associations with higher sensitivity.

Mechanisms behind this include a tendency toward overstimulation, emotional reactivity, and deeper cognitive processing.

For example, highly sensitive individuals may dwell on negative experiences longer, which can lead to rumination. They may also become quickly overwhelmed, creating feelings of helplessness and reinforcing anxiety.

“This is the most extensive systematic review on sensitivity and mental health in adolescents and adults to date, and is the first ever meta-analysis on the topic to estimate the impact of this relationship,” noted Tom Falkenstein, a psychotherapist and PhD student at Queen Mary University of London.

“We found positive and moderate correlations between sensitivity and various mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia and avoidant personality disorder.”

According to Falkenstein, the team’s findings suggest that sensitivity should be considered more in clinical practice.

Better treatment for sensitive people

“In addition, our findings could help improve treatment for these individuals. Around 31% of the general population are considered highly sensitive, and, as our findings show, are more likely to respond better to some psychological interventions than less sensitive individuals,” said Falkenstein.

“Therefore, sensitivity should be considered when thinking about treatment plans for mental health conditions.”

“Our work shows it is crucial that the awareness of sensitivity is improved among mental health care professionals, so clinicians and practitioners can recognize the trait in their patients, and tailor treatment to their sensitivity.”

Vulnerability to anxiety and depression

The review’s meta-analysis revealed a medium correlation between sensitivity and both depression (r = .36) and anxiety (r = .39).

This suggests sensitivity significantly shapes vulnerability to these conditions. While results varied across studies, the overall evidence was consistent.

Importantly, not all aspects of sensitivity contribute equally. Ease of Excitation and Low Sensory Threshold showed stronger links to distress, while Aesthetic Sensitivity often had weaker or inconsistent effects.

Mental health of highly sensitive people

Study co-author Michael Pluess is a professor of developmental psychology at University of Surrey and visiting professor at Queen Mary University of London.

“This is the first meta-analysis providing robust evidence that highly sensitive people are more prone to common mental health problems,” said Pluess.

“However, it is important to remember that highly sensitive people are also more responsive to positive experiences, including psychological treatment.”

Professor Pluess noted that the results provide further evidence that sensitive people are more affected by both negative and positive experiences and that the quality of their environment is particularly important for their well-being.

Broader perspective and future work

The researchers argue that sensitivity could serve as a transdiagnostic factor. Because it influences multiple conditions, treatment should prioritize emotional regulation, mindfulness, and relaxation techniques.

Early education about sensitivity could also help young patients see it not as a weakness, but as part of their unique makeup.

Future studies will explore how sensitivity interacts with gender, age, and upbringing. Evidence already suggests supportive environments reduce risks, while negative ones amplify them. This highlights the importance of tailoring therapy to the individual.

The study is published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science.

