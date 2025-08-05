Seven global superfoods strengthen the body's natural defenses

Could the answer to your illness be hiding in your kitchen or garden? A new scientific review has explored how seven global superfoods, ranging from mushrooms to herbs and berries, may help protect the body from chronic illnesses by reducing oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between the production and accumulation of ROS (reactive oxygen species) and the body’s antioxidant defenses. This can damage cells and tissues, disrupt redox balance, and lead to systemic inflammation.

The latest review examined how seven medicinal plants helped attain redox balance, the equilibrium between oxidation and reduction reactions within a system. This balance is essential for cells to function properly and for the immune system to be in top shape.

Global superfoods and natural remedies

The review focused on time-tested ingredients you may already know or even use in your kitchen. The researchers selected plants like shiitake mushrooms, ginseng, turmeric, black seed, berries, moringa, and holy basil. People around the world have used these plants in traditional remedies for a long time.

The study reported that many of these botanicals have antioxidative and immunotherapeutic properties.

So, how are they beneficial at the cellular level? According to the review, these plants affected the Keap1/Nrf2 pathway, which helps the body respond to harmful stress and toxins.

The phytochemicals present in these botanicals maintain immune homeostasis. The body achieves this balance by regulating two types of immune responses: Th1 fights infections and cancer, while Th2 manages allergies and inflammation. In other words, the Th1/Th2 balance is essential for immune system health.

The findings suggest that these plants offer significant health benefits. Further clinical research will be essential to translate these cellular benefits into practical dietary interventions.

Mushrooms and cancer treatment

Shiitake mushrooms in your miso soup are doing more than adding flavor. Lentinan is a compound found in Lentinus edodes or shiitake mushrooms.

Studies have shown that it supports the immune system in cancer and IBD (inflammatory bowel disease) models.

Principal studies suggest that lentinan may help regulate Th1-Th2 balance and can be used in cancer treatment. Patients can take lentinan as an IV infusion or in capsule form. However, it should be avoided by individuals with mushroom allergy and those taking drugs metabolized by CYP450 enzymes. Ginseng protects organs

Researchers found that ginseng, Panax ginseng, has antioxidative and organ-protective properties, especially in conditions like diabetic nephropathy. Steaming ginseng turns it into red ginseng, which boosts the concentration of active compounds, like Rg1, Re, Rb1, and Rd.

The compound Rg1 helps repair arteries damaged by high blood pressure and supports kidney function. Re protects insulin-producing cells in the pancreas and promotes healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Rb1 has shown benefits in acute kidney injury, while Rd protects renal tissues from drug-induced damage.

Benefits of turmeric

The researchers also studied turmeric, Curcuma longa, a yellow spice used in traditional dishes and medicine. It contains curcumin, which is known for its anticancer, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Curcumin neutralizes free radicals and, in lab studies, it reduced cellular damage caused by hydrogen peroxide.

Animal studies showed less liver damage and higher levels of protective enzymes when curcumin is included in the diet.

But here is the catch: curcumin is not easily absorbed unless it is paired with piperine from black pepper, Piper nigrum.

Black seed supports immunity

Black seed, Nigella sativa, contains a key compound called thymoquinone. Studies have shown that thymoquinone neutralizes free radicals like hydrogen peroxide and superoxide, preventing cell damage. In vivo studies show that thymoquinone supports neurological and renal health.

Human trials showed that people who consumed black seed oil had higher antioxidant enzyme levels, lower markers of oxidative stress, and improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

In diabetic patients, combining thymoquinone with conventional treatment led to better outcomes.

Powerful berries and herbs

Colorful berries and leafy herbs, like Moringa oleifera, are rich in antioxidants like quercetin, kaempferol, chlorogenic acid, and pterostilbene. These compounds decrease inflammation and limit cellular wear and tear.

Quercetin and kaempferol increase the level of protective proteins like HO-1, which reduces inflammation. Additionally, they lowered ROS levels, protecting key organs like the liver and kidneys.

In lab studies, they were shown to reduce breast cancer cell growth. According to the review, chlorogenic acid improved glucose uptake in muscle cells, which helped to control blood sugar.

In vivo studies have shown that when combined, quercetin, kaempferol, and pterostilbene work synergistically to increase Nrf2 activity and provide better protection against oxidative damage.

Another herb to highlight is holy basil or tulsi, an Indian medicinal plant. It contains bioactive compounds like eugenol, polyphenols, flavonoids, and terpenes. Eugenol helps cells survive under oxidative stress by enhancing antioxidant-related gene expression.

In diabetic rats, tulsi significantly reduced blood glucose and HbA1c levels and increased antioxidant markers. This suggests that tulsi not only helps control blood sugar but also contributes to the regulation of antioxidants.

Traditional remedies for modern medicine

Across numerous studies, plant-based compounds have shown strong potential in boosting the body’s antioxidant defenses. These substances neutralize free radicals and also activate key cellular pathways.

Plant-based compounds help the body manage inflammation, improve immune function, and protect vital organs from damage.

Practitioners may one day use global superfoods and traditional remedies to complement modern treatments for diseases that are rooted in oxidative stress.

The full study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–