Shape-shifting comet has been zigzagging through space

Comet Olbers has captured the imagination of astronomers and enthusiasts alike with its unexpected journey through space.

In the vast expanse of the cosmos, where science and mystery often intertwine, the peculiar pathway of this icy wanderer has sparked a wave of fascination.

Recently, the stargazing community was thrilled by the sight of Comet Olbers zigzagging across the summer sky – a phenomenon that was captured by photographer Dan Bartlett.

Galactic snowball’s twisted tale

Unassuming in name, this less-than-famous icy wanderer put on a fascinating show this summer as it continuously changed form.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to witness this creature’s behavior with modern day technology. And what a creature this comet has been,” said Bartlett, an astrophotographer based in east-central California.

Though the comet’s tangled tail may seem strange, it is actually a well-understood phenomenon amidst the comet community.

Understanding the icy giants

Comets, often referred to as snowballs of space, are vast conglomerates of ice, dust, and rock. They hail from the outer recesses of the solar system and carry remnants from the early days of planetary formation, around 4.6 billion years ago, according to NASA.

As these icy bodies draw nearer to the sun, they begin to disintegrate, skipping from solid to gas without entering a liquid phase. This process spawns their signature tails- trails of debris sprawling millions of miles.

While these celestial bodies were once regarded as harbingers of doom, the tide of understanding has since turned. Comets are now seen as time capsules, preserving clues about the ancient solar system.

Comet Olbers and its ever-changing tail

Besides their tails of dust, comets also drag plasma, often painted with a bluish hue, across the sky. The charged particles within this trail are very susceptible to changes in solar activity.

Researchers at the Planetary Science Institute liken the solar wind to a constantly flowing river. “The ion tail is basically caught up in that river,” explained researcher Henry Hsieh.

“You see a straight tail most of the time, but then every so often, you’ll have this bit of a hiccup in the sun – these coronal mass ejection events – where it’ll just kind of send a particularly large or denser bunch of material outward.”

When the comet encounters these massive solar explosions (coronal mass ejections), it causes a disruption in the “nice flowing river.” Imagine a rock coming loose in a river, momentarily increasing the flow rate.

Solar activity and comet behavior

With the sun being in the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, its magnetic field can be quite chaotic.

As the comet traverses these tumultuous changes within the inner solar system, the tail continuously tries to realign. This results in zigzags and bends observed in the comet’s tail.

“There are even occasions when the comet passes through a region where the magnetic field completely changes direction (called a sector boundary), and the plasma tail will ‘disconnect’ from the comet, to be followed by the formation of a new tail over the next few days,” noted University of Maryland‘s astronomers.

The future of Comet Olbers

Olbers, officially known as 13P/Olbers, is named after its first observer, German astronomer Heinrich Olbers, who spotted it back in 1815. It was last sighted from Earth in 1956 but has recently reappeared, displaying its twisted tail for all to see.

Having made its closest approach to the sun on June 30, Olbers is now on a return journey to the Oort Cloud at the outer edge of the solar system.

The oddly distorted tail may reflect the object’s reaction to the sun’s intense activity. However, it’s also possible that something inherently unusual about Olbers is at play.

The astrophotographers and astronomers studying the comet will know more in the coming months as they complete their analyses.

“All comets are kind of like different beasts. They’re all special, and that’s what makes them fun to study,” noted Hsieh.

Each comet, including Olbers, continues to offer new insights into the cosmos, keeping astronomers on their toes and the rest of us gazing up in wonderment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–