Shark Awareness Day: Protecting the balance of the ocean 

Sharks have survived five mass extinctions and ruled the oceans for over 400 million years. As apex predators, they play a critical role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems. But today, sharks are more threatened than ever.

On Shark Awareness Day, we highlight the science behind their importance. Without sharks, ocean ecosystems would become unbalanced, leading to overpopulation of some species and the collapse of others.

This disruption would harm the overall health of the ocean, ultimately affecting food security and coastal economies.

What happens when sharks disappear?

A long-term study conducted in False Bay, South Africa, offers a real-world example of what happens when sharks disappear from an ecosystem.

The researchers found that by mid‑2018, great white sharks had vanished from the region. This led to dramatic shifts throughout the ecosystem.

With the disappearance of great whites, Cape fur seal and sevengill shark populations surged, while their prey – smaller fish and bottom-dwelling shark species – declined sharply.

The findings provide real-world evidence of a “trophic cascade,” where the loss of a top predator triggers a ripple effect through lower levels of the food web.

The researchers suggest that the sharks may have disappeared due to several potential causes, including targeted attacks by orcas – which have been observed killing and eating great white livers.

The study demonstrates the importance of apex predators in maintaining ocean health. The research highlights how their loss can destabilize marine webs and reduce biodiversity.

Declining shark populations

According to a study led by researchers from Simon Fraser University, over half of all sharks and rays have disappeared globally since 1970 – with overfishing identified as the primary cause.

Sharks and rays, serving as critical predators and sediment stirrers, help maintain food webs and nutrient flows. The report revealed that around one-third of shark and ray species now face extinction.

However, there is cause for hope: countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the US, parts of Europe, and South Africa have implemented science-based fishing limits, reduced bycatch, and protected critical habitats.

Endangered shark species

Among the most threatened are the great hammerhead and the scalloped hammerhead sharks – both of which have seen dramatic population declines worldwide.

These species are particularly vulnerable because they grow slowly and reproduce rarely, making it hard for their populations to bounce back once they decline.

The oceanic whitetip shark, once abundant across tropical and subtropical waters, has suffered steep losses from bycatch and targeted fishing – pushing it toward critical endangerment.

Many deep-sea sharks, like the bluntnose sixgill and the gulper shark, are also threatened due to slow reproduction rates combined with increased fishing pressures.

Campaigns around the world

Around the world, numerous campaigns and organizations are dedicated to protecting sharks and raising awareness about their critical role in ocean ecosystems.

One of the most widely recognized efforts is Shark Week, a series on the Discovery Channel that draws millions of viewers each summer. Through documentaries and expert interviews, the series highlights both the awe-inspiring nature of sharks and the threats they face from human activity.

Project AWARE mobilizes scuba divers globally to advocate for shark conservation by pushing for bans on shark finning and the creation of marine protected areas.

On a larger scale, coalitions like the Global Shark Movement Project work to influence policy and fisheries management worldwide.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Shark Specialist Group also plays a vital role by assessing species status and guiding conservation strategies globally.

Together, these campaigns combine public education, advocacy, and policy efforts to reduce shark deaths and support healthier oceans for future generations.

Celebrate Shark Awareness Day

Shark Awareness Day highlights the urgent need for stronger protections and sustainable fishing practices to prevent the irreversible loss of these vital ocean predators.

Today, people around the world are encouraged to learn about sharks and the threats they face from human activities. We are also encouraged to take action by choosing sustainable seafood and speaking up for better laws to protect sharks.

Shark Awareness Day helps build a stronger global community committed to conservation efforts. Ultimately, protecting sharks is about protecting the entire ocean system – and a planet that depends on it.

