Sheep have been intertwined with humans for over 11,000 years

Our relationship with sheep stretches back over 11,000 years, making them one of humans’ oldest animal partners.

Early communities relied on them for meat, protein-rich milk, and warm, water-resistant wool. These animals provided sustenance, clothing, and economic stability, playing a key role in early settlements.

Now, an international team of researchers has uncovered the prehistoric journey of sheep through genetic analysis.

Led by experts from Trinity College Dublin, LMU Munich, and the Bavarian State Collections of Natural History (SNSB), the team examined 118 genomes from archaeological bones.

These samples span 12 millennia and stretch from Mongolia to Ireland, revealing how sheep domestication evolved alongside human societies.

Early sheep domestication

The earliest evidence of sheep herding comes from Aşıklı Höyük, a settlement in central Türkiye.

Genetic analysis suggests that early herders captured and domesticated wild mouflon in this region over 11,000 years ago. These findings confirm that the origins of sheep domestication lie in the western part of the northern Fertile Crescent.

Sheep played a vital role in these early communities, providing a reliable source of food and raw materials for clothing.

Domestication marked a turning point, as humans began selectively breeding sheep to enhance desirable traits. This process laid the foundation for future genetic changes that would shape sheep populations across the world.

By 8,000 years ago, early European farmers had begun to make deliberate breeding choices. The study found strong evidence that these farmers were selecting sheep based on coat color.

This marks the earliest known example of humans actively influencing the biology of another species for aesthetic and practical reasons. Similar patterns appeared in goats, indicating a widespread human interest in shaping animal traits.

Genetic selection in early sheep

One of the most significant discoveries in the research was the identification of genetic selection near the “KIT” gene.

This gene is closely linked to white coat color in many domesticated livestock species. The presence of selection pressure around this gene suggests that early farmers preferred lighter-colored sheep, possibly for easier wool processing or aesthetic appeal.

During this period, the genomes of sheep in Europe, Iran, and Central Asia began to diverge. This divergence reflected the growing geographical separation of herding communities.

However, genetic distinctions between eastern and western sheep did not last long. Farmers and traders facilitated movement between regions, leading to the blending of sheep populations across vast territories.

By 7,000 years ago, as human societies in Mesopotamia expanded, so did the movement of domesticated sheep. Early cities influenced agricultural practices, and sheep populations spread westward within the Fertile Crescent.

This movement established genetic continuity between regions and contributed to the formation of distinct sheep breeds.

Impact of human migrations on sheep

About 5,000 years ago, another wave of migration reshaped both human and sheep populations.

Pastoralist groups from the Eurasian steppes expanded westward, significantly altering the cultural and genetic makeup of Europe. This migration transformed British ancestry by nearly 90% and introduced the Indo-European language family.

Sheep accompanied these human migrations, reinforcing their role as a key resource for mobile societies. Genetic data from the study suggests that steppe sheep ancestry became widespread in Europe during this period.

The movement of herders and their livestock shaped agricultural economies, contributing to the development of wool production and dairy farming.

Dr. Kevin Daly, Ad Astra Assistant Professor at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, emphasized the scale of this migration and its impact on sheep populations.

“One of our most striking discoveries was a major prehistoric sheep migration from the Eurasian steppes into Europe during the Bronze Age. This parallels what we know about human migrations during the same period, suggesting that when people moved, they brought their flocks with them,” he stated.

Expansion of sheep-based economies

By the Bronze Age, sheep had become an essential component of human economies.

The study suggests that steppe-related ancestry accounted for nearly half of the genetic makeup of European sheep at this time. This shift highlights the deep connection between human expansion and livestock management.

Sheep provided more than just food and fiber. The presence of milk-producing genes in ancient sheep populations suggests that early herders exploited dairy products such as milk and cheese.

This adaptation allowed human populations to sustain themselves more effectively, particularly in regions where agriculture was limited.

The reliance on sheep continued to shape trade networks and settlement patterns. As civilizations developed, demand for wool increased, leading to further specialization in breeding. This period marked the beginning of structured sheep farming, setting the stage for future agricultural advancements.

Relationship between humans and sheep

Professor Dan Bradley, who led the research, highlighted the evolving relationship between sheep and humans over thousands of years.

“This research demonstrates how the relationship between humans and sheep has evolved over millennia. From the early days of domestication through to the development of wool as a crucial textile resource, sheep have played a vital role in human cultural and economic development,” he said.

The study not only sheds light on the past but also raises questions about the future of sheep breeding. Understanding ancient genetic shifts can help researchers trace the origins of modern sheep breeds and their adaptation to different environments.

Importance of genetic studies

Professor Joris Peters, co-corresponding author of the study, stressed the need for further investigation into the patterns of sheep dispersal and selection.

“Our study, while convincingly reconciling morphological and genomic evidence of the geographic origin of domestic sheep, clearly illustrates that further transdisciplinary research is needed to clarify the patterns of dispersal and selection of the many landraces occurring today in Eurasia and Africa,” he stated.

Ongoing genetic research will provide deeper insights into how sheep populations have adapted to human needs and environmental changes. Modern sheep farming continues to rely on selective breeding, a practice that began thousands of years ago.

This study demonstrates that the relationship between humans and sheep is one of mutual dependence. From prehistoric herders to modern farmers, sheep have played a crucial role in shaping human civilization.

As research continues, scientists will uncover even more about the complex history of this enduring partnership.

The study is published in the journal Science.

