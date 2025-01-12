Shell fossils reveal ancient predator-prey battle 517 million years ago

A new investigation of tiny Cambrian shells has sparked excitement among experts who study how life changed when animals, both predators and prey, first expanded in number and variety.

The research, published in Current Biology, focuses on shell fragments from a small animal related to brachiopods.

These ancient remnants come from the ocean covering what is now South Australia. The shells are dotted with tiny perforations that some unknown marine creature must have made about 517 million years ago.

Cambrian waters and shells of prey

The Cambrian Explosion was a phase in Earth’s history when many animal groups appeared in the fossil record in a short span of time.

It began roughly 541 million years ago, and it introduced an incredible diversity of organisms that possessed shells, spines, and other protective structures. Yet specialists have questioned how these defense features developed so quickly.

Did predators force prey to reinforce their shells and adapt? Or did environmental changes spark widespread new traits in ocean life?

After puzzling over these questions for decades, experts are now pointing to new shell damage as possible proof of a rapid back-and-forth struggle between attackers and the creatures they targeted.

Shell holes reveal predator-prey interactions

This fresh look at the shells was spearheaded by Russell Bicknell of the American Museum of Natural History.

Bicknell joined forces with colleagues from the University of New England and Macquarie University to study the tiny armor of a Cambrian species called Lapworthella fasciculata.

The shell fragments ranged from a little larger than a grain of sand to something about the size of an apple seed. Researchers spotted more than 200 pieces with punctures that look as if a worm-like or snail-like predator produced them.

Over time, the shells appear to have become thicker and stronger, which suggests a quick answer by L. fasciculata to defend itself.

Evidence reveals attacks on shelled prey

The team examined the fossil remains across different points in Cambrian history. They found that holes in the shells gradually rose in frequency while the shell walls became tougher in a short window.

Examples of Lapworthella fasciculata shells (under scanning electron microscope) from the Mernmerna Formation, Flinders Ranges, South Australia, showing holes made by a perforating predator. Scale bars represent 200 micrometers. Credit: R. Bicknell, et al (2025) Current Biology

“Predator-prey interactions are often touted as a major driver of the Cambrian explosion, especially with regard to the rapid increase in diversity and abundance of biomineralizing organisms at this time. Yet, there has been a paucity of empirical evidence showing that prey directly responded to predation, and vice versa,” said Bicknell.

Unexpected speed of adaptation

Scientists have long suspected that early animals developed new defenses to keep up with evolving predators. This shift is frequently described as an arms race because each improvement from one side pushes the other side to respond.

The remarkable part is how swiftly L. fasciculata managed to boost its shell thickness. In a few generations, the predator must have increased its ability to break through stronger shells.

According to research from 1987, early Paleozoic life underwent several bursts of diversification, partly driven by escalating attacks in marine environments.

Tiny shells, big implications

The tiny shells open a window into the daily struggles of creatures that once lived in shallow seas filled with new forms of life.

These findings add weight to the idea that confrontation between small predators and their prey influenced the rapid spread of protective traits, such as tougher shells, in the early Cambrian.

A thickened shell could have meant the difference between living and becoming a snack. Some scientists propose that these predator-prey interactions may have shaped early marine communities more than previously assumed.

Filling gaps in the fossil record

Fossils from the Cambrian are not always easy to interpret.

Soft-bodied creatures rarely fossilize well, and skeletal fragments often appear in fragments scattered through sedimentary rock. Many experts have struggled to figure out exactly which predators might have roamed these waters.

The punctured shells from L. fasciculata provide valuable clues because they are preserved well enough to show unmistakable signs of drilling or piercing.

These marks are a real boost to understanding how shells and predatory tools advanced in lockstep.

Why it matters for today’s shelled preys

Shell protection still matters in modern oceans, from clams to snails. When researchers look at how Cambrian animals beefed up their shells, they see patterns that may match modern dynamics.

Crabs, for instance, often feed on shelled prey, and those prey can shift their own growth strategies in response.

Looking at these ancient shells confirms that this tug-of-war between attacker and defender is nothing new. While more discoveries are needed, the takeaway is that even half a billion years ago, survival hinged on how well an organism handled the never-ending threat of becoming someone else’s lunch.

Connections to broader evolutionary questions

Fossil shells tell us that the Cambrian Explosion’s rapid spread of animal life involved a tense duel between those doing the hunting and those trying to avoid it.

This new research highlights that predation is more than a violent encounter; it is a potent force pushing creatures to adapt in surprising ways.

Scientists will likely hunt for similar evidence in other early animal groups. Future work may close gaps in our knowledge of who attacked whom in those ancient seas and how quickly the defenders responded.

The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–