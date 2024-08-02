Shopping habits have remained consistent for 3,500 years

A recent study suggests that our shopping habits have changed surprisingly little in the past 3,500 years.

Unearthing the roots of our modern economy, archaeologists from the University of Göttingen in Germany and the University of Salento in Italy have discovered evidence suggesting that our ancestors managed their day-to-day finances much like we do today.

Dr. Nicola Ialongo of Göttingen’s Institute for Prehistory and Early History, played a crucial role in this groundbreaking research.

Dr. Ialongo and his team meticulously analyzed over 20,000 metal objects from more than 1,000 ancient hoards. The artifacts, once buried in Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia and Germany, date back to between 2,300 BC and 800 BC.

Budgeting and shopping habits

Imagine a pile of metallic fragments acting as your wallet – that doesn’t sound too secure, does it? But, it’s precisely this ancient form of currency that the researchers studied.

By applying statistical techniques, they discovered that fragments of metal were intentionally broken down into multiples of a standard weight unit – roughly 10 grams.

This uniformity, say the experts, strongly points towards these shards of metal circulating as money.

Shopping habits of the ancient past

Beyond just establishing the existence of a prehistoric currency, the study also delved into spending patterns. And it seems that our shopping trips and online orders share similarities with the markets and trade fairs of the past.

The majority of the expenses, much like in modern Western households, were small, with more considerable costs making a much rarer appearance.

Markets: An age-old phenomenon

The implications of these findings promise to shake up our understanding of economic history. We usually envision our ancestors bartering goods, exchanging gifts, with a market system being a relatively recent invention in the grand scheme of human civilization. However, the research challenges this notion.

“We are used to thinking of the market economy as a product of modernity, an innovation that deeply changed people’s lives and minds as soon as it appeared,” noted Dr. Ialongo.

“Our results suggest that it may have always existed. In a way, one could even think of it as one of the many behavioural traits that define us as humans: like warfare and marriage.”

Shattering assumptions

“To be honest, we were quite surprised by our results,” said Giancarlo Lago, who carried out the research while at the University of Salento in the Department of Cultural Heritage.

“Our findings defy some long-established beliefs among archaeologists, economists and anthropologists. They also suggest that many of the differences that we see between ‘Western’ and supposedly ‘primitive’ cultures are not as substantial as we might think.”

The discoveries challenge long-standing beliefs among archaeologists, economists, and anthropologists, potentially reshaping our view of primitive cultures.

Shopping habits through time

The study also sheds light on the decision-making processes of our ancient predecessors.

Just as today’s consumers carefully evaluate their purchasing decisions, the analysis of spending patterns revealed that ancient individuals considered not only the immediate cost but also the perceived value of goods in their economic environment.

This layered approach to consumption highlights a depth of cognitive processing similar to our own. Early humans weighed trade-offs and anticipated future needs, indicating that the roots of consumer choice extend far beyond contemporary societies.

Evolution of trade dynamics

As the researchers continued to peel back the layers of historical economic practices, they also identified shifts in trade dynamics through various cultural periods.

While local exchanges dominated the Early Bronze Age, a marked evolution toward more complex trade networks emerged over time, particularly as societies began interacting with one another across greater distances.

The integration of different resources and commodities ultimately led to an expansion of trade relationships and a more intricate economic landscape.

This evolution suggests that early commerce was not merely a simple transaction, but rather a nuanced interplay of cultural exchange and community building, shaped dramatically by geographic and social factors.

So, next time you’re out shopping or browsing your favorite online store, remember, you’re not just partaking in a modern economic system. You’re continuing a tradition that’s been at the core of human society for over 3,500 years.

Isn’t that something to ponder during your next shopping spree?

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

