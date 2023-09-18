 Shrinking koala habitats face an escalating threat of bushfires • Earth.com
Koala habitats
09-18-2023

Shrinking koala habitats face an escalating threat of bushfires

Earth.com staff writer

Australian koalas, already battling diminishing numbers due to widespread bushfires in recent years, face an escalating threat. According to a new study led by Flinders University, nearly half of the vital koala habitats in Australia will be at a high risk of bushfires by 2070.

Further studies by the team show that, by 2070, suitable habitats for koalas might shrink by a staggering 62 percent without even accounting for the impact of fires. These findings collectively highlight the challenges ahead for koala conservation efforts.

Multiple threats

The increasing threat of bushfires only adds to the pressures of climate change and human activities, which are already placing enormous strain on koala populations. 

“In addition to being highly sensitive to changes in climate, habitat reduction and fragmentation arising from land clearing for development has placed more koalas in close proximity to humans. This has escalated mortality rates of koalas due to domestic animal predation and road-kill,” wrote the researchers. 

Focus of the study

The experts noted that koalas are dependent on eucalyptus for both shelter and food. This means that their survival depends on a minimum level of Eucalyptus forest cover.

The researchers evaluated the effects of climate change on fire risk across the forests that provide crucial habitats for koalas. The findings reveal a distressing surge in the vulnerability of these habitats to wildfires.

Highly susceptible habitats

Currently, 39.56 percent of the koala habitat in Australia is deemed highly susceptible to bushfires. This is projected to climb to 44.61 percent by 2070. The prediction represents a broader rise in the vulnerability of all Australian vegetation to these fires.

“Wildfires will increasingly impact koala populations in the future. If this iconic and vulnerable marsupial is to be protected, conservation strategies need to be adapted to deal with this threat,” said lead author Professor Farzin Shabani, who now works in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at Qatar University.

“It is crucial to strike a balance between ensuring that koala habitats and populations are not completely destroyed by fire while also allowing for forest rejuvenation and regeneration through periodic burns.”

Fire susceptibility maps 

The researchers used the dynamic Decision Tree machine learning algorithm to develop fire susceptibility maps. 

These maps vividly depict an increase in Australia’s regions with “high” or “very high” fire susceptibility, rising from the current 14.9 percent to an anticipated 15.66 percent by 2070. For areas conducive to koala-sustaining plants, the vulnerability is set to leap from the 39.56 to 44.61 percent.

What the researchers learned 

The models revealed that koala habitats in South Australia and Queensland will face a more pronounced threat compared to other states. 

By 2070, a staggering 89.11 percent of koala habitats in South Australia and 65.24 percent in Queensland will be exposed to high or extremely high fire susceptibility.

“Koalas may still be able to survive in areas highly susceptible to bushfires if their food sources can also withstand the fire-prone conditions, and if koalas can re-populate previously burnt-out areas from neighboring habitat – but this task is becoming more difficult due to habitat fragmentation and the increasingly large areas being burnt,” explained study co-author Dr. John Llewelyn, an expert in the Global Ecology Lab at Flinders University.

Conservation challenges 

Dr. Llewelyn emphasized the urgency of devising strategies to safeguard koalas and other fire-sensitive species, while also facilitating forest rejuvenation through controlled burns. 

“While many of the affected tree species have an inherent resilience to fire, the massive biogeographic and demographic impact of widespread wildfires may leave ecosystems declining across landscapes, increasing susceptibility to regeneration failure,” says Dr Llewelyn.

“Fires of greater severity – megafires – will likely reduce the quality of koala habitats, increase habitat fragmentation, make it harder for koalas to recolonize areas, and directly kill more koalas, leading to increasingly isolated and smaller populations that are vulnerable to local extinction.”

The research is published in the journal Environmental Technology & Innovation

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-18-2023
Captive pandas become jet lagged outside of their natural environment 
09-18-2023
Squishy robot designed for space now assists emergency workers on Earth
09-18-2023
Early treatment of child obesity yields lasting results
09-18-2023
Space-based solar farms are now financially viable
09-18-2023
Shrinking koala habitats face an escalating threat of bushfires
09-18-2023
Cheese may contain nutrients that prevent cognitive decline
09-18-2023
Deadly hospital infections have a mysterious trigger
09-18-2023
Parents worry about poor air quality, but don't know how to protect their children
09-18-2023
Armageddon-style mission to stop asteroid Bennu collision with Earth ends this week
09-18-2023
Past lessons can help us face environmental shocks
09-17-2023
Sea-ice levels in Antarctica have reached an unprecedented low
09-17-2023
Star-studded lineup to join "March to End Fossil Fuels" this week
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved