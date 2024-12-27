Silent mind: When the inner voice fades

Anauralia, a condition characterized by a “silent mind,” challenges the way we understand inner experiences.

Ever felt a chill down your spine when a dog barks or had a catchy tune endlessly playing in your mind? Now imagine a world where such auditory imagination doesn’t exist.

For individuals with anauralia, this silent inner world is their reality – a mind devoid of inner voices or imagined sounds.

This fascinating condition was labeled “anauralia” in 2021 by researchers at the Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

As the world becomes more aware of anauralia, the University of Auckland has taken the lead in organizing a global conference, “Mind’s Ear and Inner Voice.” The goal is to investigate the enigma of sounds imagined in the mind.

Science, art, and the silent mind

The conference, which will take place in April 2025, will bring together scientists, philosophers, musicians, poets, and writers. These diverse professionals will offer distinct perspectives, providing a holistic view of how the mind creates imaginary sounds.

“Scientists are fascinated by how the brain makes – or doesn’t make – imaginary sounds such as the inner voice. But for writers, musicians, and poets, it can be a key part of the creative process, so they have insights to share, too,” said Professor Tony Lambert from Auckland’s School of Psychology.

Notable authors like Charles Dickens and Alice Walker claimed to hear their characters’ voices, while some readers create distinctive voices for characters in their minds.

For individuals like University of Auckland student Sang Hyun Kim, who has a silent mind, the concept of others hearing imaginary voices seems “freaky.”

The spectrum of auditory imagery

The brain’s ability to create auditory imagery ranges from people who can reproduce intricate symphonies in their minds to those who have weaker or no auditory imagery.

The “silent mind” can be a perplexing condition, especially when a musician is involved. How can one perform without the ability to summon sounds in one’s mind?

“I don’t understand this either,” said Professor Lambert. He noted that such musicians might have non-sensory representations of music, akin to the difference between hearing music and seeing it represented as a score.

The research indicates that around one percent of New Zealand’s population experiences anauralia, which is often accompanied by a lack of visual imagination – a condition termed aphantasia.

Interestingly, recent studies suggest that a silent mind may have an upside: improved attention.

Pioneering research in auditory imagery

“As compared to visual imagery, auditory imagery has attracted far less research attention,” said Professor Lambert.

By focusing on this unexplored area through an interdisciplinary approach, the conference promises to offer unique insights.

Professor Lambert became interested in this topic after meeting Adam Zeman, who coined the term “aphantasia.”

There are still many unanswered questions about anauralia. Are there people who don’t imagine voices, music, or other sounds? How common is this? What are the psychological implications of experiencing a silent inner world?

“We now have good answers to the first two questions. The last question is a much larger one, but I believe we have made strong progress,” said Professor Lambert.

With the University’s Anauralia Lab and a grant from the Marsden Fund, the ongoing research includes a neuroimaging study encompassing high-density EEG, functional magnetic resonance imaging, and electromyography of activity in muscles used for speech.

Featuring keynote speakers from around the globe, the conference will shed light on auditory verbal hallucinations and cognitive literary studies, contributing significantly to understanding the silent realm of the human mind.

Anauralia’s impact on daily life

The silent mind of an individual with anauralia presents unique challenges and opportunities, particularly in creative and professional fields.

While some might wonder how musicians or writers without auditory imagination navigate their work, researchers suggest that alternative cognitive strategies may play a key role.

For example, these individuals might rely more heavily on logical patterns, visual cues, or tactile feedback to achieve their goals.

Interestingly, the absence of inner sounds doesn’t necessarily hinder creativity. Some artists and musicians with anauralia report that their silent minds allow them to approach projects without the distractions of unwanted mental noise, enabling sharper focus and unconventional methods of expression.

Similarly, in daily life, individuals with anauralia may find it easier to maintain attention and remain present because they are free from the mental echoes of conversations or repetitive tunes.

As research continues to uncover more about this condition, it challenges traditional notions of imagination and creativity, offering valuable insights into the diversity of human cognition and its adaptability.

Information about the 2025 Anauralia Conference can be found here.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–