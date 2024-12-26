Six new tree species identified in Columbia and Panama

Scientists and botanists are continuously exploring nature’s vast variety, making tree and plant discoveries that highlight the richness of our planet’s biodiversity.

These findings spark excitement and curiosity, offering fresh perspectives on the vast array of plant species still awaiting exploration. Most recently, experts have added to the world of botanical discoveries by naming six new tree species.

These species were identified during an exhaustive comparison of dried plant specimens gathered from across the Neotropics.

Among the six, three unique species – Matisia petaquillae, Matisia changuinolana, and Matisia aquilarum – were identified in Panama while the other three – Matisia genesiana, Matisia mutatana, and Matisia rufula – were discovered in Colombia.

Plant specimens and new tree species

The process of discovering these new species was a meticulous one, involving the careful collection, drying, and examination of plant samples.

These samples were pressed into pieces of cardboard, mounted onto specialized paper, and later filed into herbaria – dedicated repositories for dried plant specimens.

With digital advancements, curators have made a significant portion of these specimens available online, facilitating easier access and exchange of knowledge.

However, it’s important to note that despite digital access, the task of identifying these plant specimens still hinges on expert plant taxonomists.

Scientists often grapple with unidentified specimens for years before they can conclusively establish whether these represent previously unknown species.

Building upon previous discoveries

Ernesto Campos, a research technician at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI), noted that José Luis Fernández-Alonso played a pivotal role in confirming the identification of a new tree species, Matisia tinamastiana in 2022.

This discovery unfolded in the Altos de Campana Forest Reserve and National Park and laid the cornerstone for the current collaborative efforts.

To identify this intriguing set of species, Fernández-Alonso examined plant samples preserved in herbaria across Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, and the United States.

Campos provided crucial assistance in Panama, facilitating the review of herbarium collections at different institutions, including the Autonomous University of Chiriquí (UCH).

Specimens from Chagres National Park

The discovery journey was further enriched with the collections made by senior botanists at STRI, Rolando Pérez and Salomón Aguilar, who extended the known distribution range of Matisia aquilarum.

This achievement was possible thanks to specimens found at a study site in Chagres National Park, a part of the ForestGEO-STRI forest monitoring network.

Window into the world of plants

The exploration does not end here. With the help of Joana Sumich, a technician in the SCZ herbarium, the researchers are in the process of identifying other plant samples – including some that were collected decades ago. They anticipate uncovering more species previously unknown to science.

To aid non-specialists in identifying these new plant species, the authors have also included an updated dichotomous key of Matisia species for Panama in their manuscript. This represents the first such identification key published in over half a century.

David Mitre, the research manager for ForestGEO-STRI in Panama, aptly summed up the importance of these discoveries.

“Herbaria are not just collections of dried plants, they are a source of new information in the long term. Discoveries like this remind us how important it is to make sure that protected areas are really well protected,” said Mitre.

These findings elevate our understanding of our precious ecosystems, shedding light on the multitudes of plant species waiting to be discovered.

“This window into the world of plants leads to discoveries of new pharmaceuticals and makes it possible for conservationists to justify protection for natural areas where rare species flourish,” said Joshua Tewksbury, STRI Director.

Reservoirs of preserved plant specimens

Herbaria play a pivotal role in botanical research, serving as reservoirs of preserved plant specimens that hold invaluable information about the planet’s biodiversity.

These collections, some dating back centuries, are meticulously maintained to ensure their scientific integrity.

Advances in digital technology have made many herbarium records accessible online, revolutionizing how researchers study plant species across the globe.

Despite this accessibility, the identification of new species remains a time-intensive process that relies heavily on skilled plant taxonomists.

By carefully analyzing physical traits, geographical data, and historical records, these experts uncover the stories behind each specimen.

The recent discoveries of the six Matisia tree species highlight the importance of herbaria in preserving the natural history of our planet and contributing to conservation efforts.

The full study was published in the journal Revista de la Academia Colombiana de Ciencias Exactas Físicas y Naturales.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–