Sleep isn’t just rest - it’s the body’s secret growth formula
09-11-2025

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

When we talk about sleep, most people think of rest, dreams, and maybe hitting the snooze button. But once your head hits the pillow, your body shifts into high gear. One of its biggest tasks? Releasing growth hormone, which is crucial for muscle, bone, metabolism, and even thinking clearly the next day.

So, what really controls this nighttime hormone boost? And why does missing sleep mess it up? A new study finally uncovers what’s happening deep inside the brain – and how sleep and hormones stay in balance.

The role of the human growth hormone

The growth hormone does more than just help kids grow taller. It builds muscle and bone, burns fat, and supports repair throughout the body. It also plays a major role in how the body handles sugar and fat, with links to diabetes, obesity, and heart problems.

That’s why athletes love deep sleep – it’s during non-REM sleep, the first and deepest stage of sleep, that the body releases the most growth hormone.

Teenagers also need it for proper height and development. But until now, scientists weren’t exactly sure how this system worked.

The brain circuit behind the scenes

A team in the lab of Yang Dan at UC Berkeley wanted to go beyond just measuring blood hormone levels. The researchers directly recorded brain activity in mice using electrodes. This made it possible to watch neurons firing off during sleep.

The key players in this brain network are located deep in the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that existed in the earliest mammals.

Two types of hormones run the show: growth hormone releasing hormone (GHRH), which tells the body to make growth hormone, and somatostatin, which puts the brakes on it.

These two signals aren’t always working the same way. During REM sleep – when dreams happen – both GHRH and somatostatin surge. During non-REM sleep, somatostatin backs off and GHRH ramps up, helping growth hormone levels rise. But that’s not the end of the story.

A feedback loop in the brain

Once growth hormone is released, it doesn’t just float around helping bones and muscles. It actually loops back into the brain and affects a region called the locus coeruleus.

This brainstem hub controls alertness, focus, and how the brain responds to new things. It’s also tied to mental health and neurological disorders.

“Sleep drives growth hormone release, and growth hormone feeds back to regulate wakefulness, and this balance is essential for growth, repair and metabolic health,” said study co-author Daniel Silverman.

Growth hormone slowly stimulates the locus coeruleus to prepare the brain for wakefulness. But if this region gets too revved up, it can flip the switch and cause sleepiness instead — a weird but fascinating twist.

“This suggests that sleep and growth hormone form a tightly balanced system: Too little sleep reduces growth hormone release, and too much growth hormone can in turn push the brain toward wakefulness,” Silverman said.

Growth hormone supports focus

Growth hormone’s benefits go beyond the body. A growing collection of evidence suggests it may also help with mental sharpness.

“Growth hormone not only helps you build your muscle and bones and reduce your fat tissue, but may also have cognitive benefits, promoting your overall arousal level when you wake up,” said Xinlu Ding,  first author of the study.

This helps explain why people who don’t sleep enough often feel foggy and struggle to focus – not just because they’re tired, but because their brain chemistry is off balance.

New paths for better sleep

Understanding how these brain circuits work could lead to new treatments. For people with sleep issues tied to diabetes or conditions like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, targeting this system might help rebalance hormones and restore better sleep patterns.

“There are some experimental gene therapies where you target a specific cell type. This circuit could be a novel handle to try to dial back the excitability of the locus coeruleus, which hasn’t been talked about before,” Silverman said.

The team’s use of advanced brain mapping and live recordings in mice shows just how much more we can learn when we look directly at brain activity rather than just measuring hormones in the blood.

Sleep isn’t passive – it’s powerful

Sleep is more than rest. It’s a tightly managed biological system that controls everything from growth and metabolism to brain power and mood.

If you’ve ever been told to get a good night’s sleep before a big day, now you know why: your brain is literally setting the stage for how you’ll feel, think, and grow tomorrow.

The full study was published in the journal Cell.

