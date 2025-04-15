Sleep quality could be the key to better metabolic health

A good night’s sleep is often defined by how many hours you spend in bed, yet new research shows there’s much more to the story when it comes to sleep health.

According to a review article led by the American Heart Association, multiple elements of sleep – from when you doze off to how refreshed you feel in the morning – can each affect your heart and metabolic health.

Quality vs. quantity: Sleep is multifaceted

Study lead author Marie-Pierre St-Onge is the director of the Center of Excellence for Sleep & Circadian Research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

“Most adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, and suboptimal sleep raises the risk for cardiovascular disease, along with risk of cognitive decline, depression, obesity, as well as high blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels,” said St-Onge.

“However, there is increasing evidence that sleep health is about more than the number of hours you sleep each night.”

These findings point to multiple dimensions of sleep that matter: sleep continuity (how consistently you stay asleep), timing (when you go to bed and wake up), and how rested you feel throughout the day.

Even if you clock the recommended hours, frequent nighttime wakeups or irregular bedtimes may still undermine heart and metabolic health.

Sleep timing matters for metabolic health

Some people tend to go to bed unusually late, a pattern that may lead to weight gain or trouble regulating blood sugar. Experts suspect that these late bedtimes might push regular meals into the wee hours or otherwise reduce overall sleep.

Research also shows that people whose sleep schedules vary wildly from weekdays to weekends – sometimes called “social jetlag”- face higher odds of obesity and cardiovascular concerns.

Simply shifting when you rest can alter your body’s internal clock, influencing heart rate, hormones, and blood pressure.

Daytime drowsiness as a warning sign

It’s not just about what happens overnight. If you find yourself dozing off in front of the TV or feeling sluggish behind the wheel, that daytime grogginess could hint at underlying sleep disruptions.

Persistent daytime sleepiness is associated with increased risks of stroke, heart disease, and premature mortality.

While some cases stem from conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, other lifestyle factors – such as physical inactivity or excess body weight – can also play a part.

Interestingly, studies show that successful weight loss interventions sometimes reduce daytime drowsiness. This suggests that improving your overall health can have a powerful effect on sleep quality.

Social and environmental influences

The study also highlights how neighborhood environments and work demands can shape sleep. Noise, light pollution, and feelings of stress or danger can lead to poor continuity or timing.

Individuals in historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups often encounter these hurdles more frequently, contributing to disparities in both sleep patterns and heart health outcomes.

According to St-Onge, recognizing these varied experiences can help healthcare professionals offer more targeted interventions.

Talking to your doctor about sleep

Simple questions can reveal a lot about sleep health. How long does it usually take you to fall asleep? Do you wake up multiple times during the night? Do you feel groggy most of the day?

Such questions are often overshadowed by a single focus on “hours slept,” yet they can alert doctors to potential issues.

St-Onge also encourages people not to chalk up worsening sleep to a normal part of aging. “Some changes in sleep across the life course are natural, however, individuals should not accept poor or worsening sleep as a ‘fact of life’ or unavoidable consequence of the aging process.”

Broader dimensions of sleep health

While consumer gadgets have made it easier to track how long you sleep, scientists agree that more advanced tools are needed to understand other aspects including how often you wake, whether you maintain a consistent schedule, and how well your body transitions between sleep stages.

The American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 initiative includes sleep as a key factor for good cardiovascular health, yet current scoring mainly looks at nightly duration. Experts hope future guidelines will address the broader dimensions of sleep health.

Restful sleep and metabolic health

For now, the takeaway is that one size does not fit all. You may get plenty of hours in bed yet still find yourself sluggish in the afternoon or wide awake at 3 a.m. These details can carry real weight in your heart and metabolic health.

By considering the different dimensions of sleep – quality, timing, regularity, and daytime alertness – both patients and health care teams can spot trouble spots sooner and develop practical steps to help you get the restful sleep your body needs.

The study is published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–