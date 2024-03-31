Sleeping for less than 7 hours raises blood pressure risk

Did you know sleepless nights might be doing more than ruining your mood? Turns out, a habit of too little sleep could be quietly ratcheting up your risk of high blood pressure.
Let’s talk blood pressure for a minute. That number your doctor always takes? It’s a measure of the force of blood pushing on your artery walls.
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is like too much water rushing through a hose – it puts a dangerous strain on your whole cardiovascular system.
Sadly, high blood pressure often shows no outward symptoms at all until it leads to serious problems like heart disease, stroke, or kidney damage. That’s why it’s so important to be aware of the risk factors.
So, where does sleep fit in? A huge new study pooling data from over a million people just revealed a troubling pattern: the less sleep you get, the higher your likelihood of developing high blood pressure over time.
“Based on the most updated data, the less you sleep — that is less than seven hours a day — the more likely you will develop high blood pressure in the future,” said Kaveh Hosseini, MD, assistant professor of cardiology at the Tehran Heart Center in Iran and principal investigator of the study.
Researchers found that sleeping less than seven hours a night was linked to a significant increase in risk, and the risk climbed even further for those averaging less than five hours a night.
Scientists are still unraveling the exact reasons behind this connection, but here are some potential culprits:
Interestingly, women who slept less than seven hours nightly seemed to be at an even higher risk for developing hypertension compared to men. “Getting too little sleep appears to be riskier in females,” Hosseini said.
“The difference is statistically significant, though we are not sure it’s clinically significant and should be further studied. What we do see is that lack of good sleep patterns may increase the risk of high blood pressure, which we know can set the stage for heart disease and stroke.”
Let’s clear up some common misconceptions about sleep and blood pressure:
Not really. While getting extra rest can help temporarily, it doesn’t undo the long-term effects of chronic sleep deprivation.
Consistently short-changing yourself on sleep during the week leads to a sleep debt that weekend snoozing can’t fully repay.
The disruption to your body’s internal clock can contribute to poor sleep quality, making the problem worse.
While blood pressure does tend to increase with age, it’s not inevitable. Maintaining healthy habits, including good sleep, can make a big difference.
Lifestyle factors such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are key in managing blood pressure levels, regardless of age.
Naps can be a great way to recharge, especially if you’re not getting enough sleep at night. However, they shouldn’t be seen as a complete substitute for uninterrupted nighttime sleep.
The quality of sleep you get at night plays a crucial role in your overall health, including blood pressure management. Napping too long or too late in the day can also interfere with your ability to fall asleep at night.
Quality is just as important as quantity. Poor sleep quality, even if you spend a long time in bed, can lead to health issues similar to those caused by not getting enough sleep.
Factors that influence sleep quality include the sleep environment, going to bed and waking up at consistent times, and avoiding stimulants before bedtime.
Good quality sleep means going through all the sleep stages, including deep sleep, when your body gets the most rest.
Not necessarily. Some individuals may not feel tired despite getting insufficient sleep. This doesn’t mean their body isn’t feeling the effects.
Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to a state of constant fatigue that you might not even recognize because it becomes your new normal.
Moreover, the impact on health, such as increased blood pressure, can occur regardless of whether you feel tired.
It might seem abstract, but high blood pressure has very real consequences. Over time, it can lead to:
While sleep is a major player, it’s just one piece of the blood pressure puzzle. Here are other key factors that work together with sleep:
Remember, it’s never too late to make changes for your heart health. Start by understanding your risk factors and make sleep a top priority!
