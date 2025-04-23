Sleeping smarter: Just 15 extra minutes can boost adolescent brains

Ask any parent of a teenager, and they will confirm that young people rarely go to bed early. Smartphones glow into the night, homework drags past midnight, and weekend sleep-ins feel like catch-up sessions rather than luxury.

Yet a large international study led by researchers at the University of Cambridge and Fudan University suggests that even small shifts toward longer, earlier sleep may deliver measurable benefits for adolescents’ brains.

Sleep patterns and adolescent brains

The investigation is one of the most comprehensive attempts to link real-world sleep patterns with brain imaging and cognitive testing in early adolescence.

Drawing on data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study in the United States, the research tracked nightly rest in more than 3,200 children aged 11–12 by using Fitbit wearables rather than relying on self-reported bedtimes. The scientists then compared those objective sleep metrics with MRI scans, heart-rate data, and a battery of tasks that measure attention, vocabulary, memory, and reasoning.

“Regularly getting a good night’s sleep is important in helping us function properly, but while we know a lot about sleep in adulthood and later life, we know surprisingly little about sleep in adolescence, even though this is a crucial time in our development,” said Professor Barbara Sahakian of Cambridge’s Department of Psychiatry, one of the senior authors.

“How long do young people sleep for, for example, and what impact does this have on their brain function and cognitive performance?”

Three distinct sleep profiles

When the team clustered the teenagers’ nightly patterns, three broad groups emerged.

The first group, labeled “late-to-bed, early-to-rise sleepers,” made up about 39 percent of the sample. These adolescents started their slumber the latest and woke the earliest, averaging just seven hours and ten minutes of sleep – the least rest of all.

The second group, comprising just under a quarter of the participants, were considered “average sleepers.” They managed roughly seven hours and twenty-one minutes, with bedtimes, wake times, and sleep efficiency all falling in the mid-range.

The final group, the “early-to-bed sleepers,” accounted for the remaining 37 percent. These teens consistently shut down earlier in the evening and clocked in at about seven hours and twenty-five minutes of sleep. Notably, they exhibited the lowest overnight heart rates – a well-known marker of deeper, more restorative sleep.

At first glance, the difference between the most-rested and least-rested teens seems negligible: barely fifteen minutes. Yet those extra minutes translated into meaningful neurological and cognitive distinctions.

Adolescent brains built on sleep

MRI scans revealed that Group Three, the earliest and longest sleepers, possessed the greatest overall brain volume and showed healthier patterns of functional connectivity – the way distinct neural hubs communicate. Group One, in contrast, had the smallest volumes and weakest functional links.

Cognitive testing echoed the brain-imaging results. In tasks involving reading comprehension, vocabulary recognition, sustained attention, and problem-solving speed, Group Three consistently outperformed Group Two, which in turn outperformed Group One.

No significant gaps appeared in standard school grades, perhaps because grades involve numerous external factors such as teacher support or parental involvement. Nevertheless, the neuro-cognitive edge associated with slightly better sleep was unmistakable.

“Even though the differences in the amount of sleep that each group got was relatively small, at just over a quarter-of-an-hour between the best and worst sleepers, we could still see differences in brain structure and activity and in how well they did at tasks,” Sahakian noted. “This drives home to us just how important it is to have a good night’s sleep at this important time in life.”

Reinforcing the link over time

Because the ABCD project is longitudinal, following participants for a decade or more, the team could examine sleep and brain metrics two years earlier and two years later for overlapping subsets of youths.

The researchers discovered that sleep habits and associated cognitive advantages or disadvantages tended to persist. Children who were short sleepers at nine and ten were likely still short sleepers at thirteen and fourteen. Likewise, the adolescents’ relative brain volumes and task scores stayed aligned with sleep duration.

First author Qing Ma of Fudan University emphasized that the study cannot prove unequivocally that longer sleep causes enhanced cognition, but it dovetails with a broad literature.

“Although our study can’t answer conclusively whether young people have better brain function and perform better at tests because they sleep better, there are a number of studies that would support this idea,” Ma said.

“For example, research has shown the benefits of sleep on memory, especially on memory consolidation, which is important for learning.”

Why aren’t teens sleeping enough?

Despite the brighter outlook for early-to-bed sleepers, none of the groups met the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s recommendation that adolescents log eight to ten hours nightly. On average the entire sample fell short by at least forty-five minutes, highlighting a systemic sleep deficit.

Senior author Wei Cheng of Fudan University believes the next challenge is diagnosing the reasons.

“Given the importance of sleep, we now need to look at why some children go to bed later and sleep less than others. Is it because of playing videogames or smartphones, for example, or is [it] just that their body clocks do not tell them it’s time to sleep until later?”

Biological shifts during puberty cause a natural delay in circadian rhythm – essentially rewiring teens to feel sleepy later – but social factors exacerbate the problem. Homework loads, extracurricular activities, social media, and screen glare all encroach on bedtime.

Some school districts have responded by pushing start times later, aligning schedules more closely with adolescent biology. Evidence from this large-scale study lends weight to such policy interventions and to household rules that prioritize sleep hygiene.

Small changes, lasting gains

While eight to ten hours may remain a lofty goal, the study indicates that trimming bedtimes even by fifteen or twenty minutes could yield tangible brain benefits.

Modest shifts toward earlier lights-out routines, consistent wake-up times, and device curfews might help teens move from the most deprived category to the middle or top tier.

Ma, Sahakian, Cheng, and colleagues plan further analyses as the ABCD Study matures, including investigations into emotional regulation, mental-health trajectories, and risk-taking behavior.

For now, their findings deliver a clear message to parents, educators, and policymakers alike: sleep matters – not just by the hour but by the minute – and adolescence is no time to skimp on it.

The study is published in the journal Cell Reports.

