Sloths are struggling to survive climate change

The world we live in is changing. And those changes aren’t just affecting us humans – they’re impacting the wildlife we share our planet with, too. One such creature, the famously unhurried sloth, is finding itself pinned against a wall of survival – a race against the clock of climate change it can’t outrun.

In a recent study titled “Sloth Metabolism May Make Survival Untenable Under Climate Change Scenarios,” researchers expose a challenging future for these slow-moving creatures of Central and South America.

Sloths and their environment

Before we dive into the dire situation these animals face, let’s get up close and personal with our subject matter – the two-fingered sloths (Choloepus hoffmanni).

It’s worth noting that these creatures are built for life in both highland and lowland regions. But it’s how they react to the changes in their environments that has scientists concerned.

Sloths under climate change

The study, led by Dr. Rebecca Cliffe from the Sloth Metabolism Research Institute (SMRI), focused on the metabolic response of sloths to rising temperatures.

“Sloths are inherently limited by their slow metabolism and unique inability to regulate body temperature effectively, unlike most mammals,” said Dr. Cliffe. “Our research shows that sloths, particularly in high-altitude regions, may not be able to survive the significant increases in temperature forecast for 2100.”

The researchers measured oxygen consumption and core body temperature of sloths under conditions emulating projected climate changes. What they found paints a worrying picture.

Feeling the heat

Highland sloths experience a dramatic hike in their resting metabolic rate (RMR) as temperatures increase.

Lowland sloths, though better adapted to heat, initiate a metabolic depression – a kind of low-power mode – when temperatures move past their comfort zone. Scientists call this the “thermally-active zone” (TAZ).

Difficulty adjusting to climate change

Fast forward to the year 2100, where the forecast predicts temperature increases between 2°C and 6°C in sloth habitats.

Highland sloths are set to bear a hefty metabolic burden. Their limited energy-processing capacity, combined with a lack of geographical flexibility, might stop them from adjusting to this heated climate.

And here’s another hiccup: sloths digest food up to 24 times slower than other similar-sized herbivores. So, any rise in metabolic need due to climate change can’t easily be offset by increased food intake, making it tough for them to balance energy.

Challenges for highland sloths

The most eye-opening part of this research concerns high-altitude sloths. Their restricted ability to migrate to cooler zones and limited metabolic flexibility could push these populations toward extinction if temperatures keep climbing.

Lowland sloths might manage to scratch out a survival strategy by moving to higher altitudes, but for highland sloths, this option doesn’t exist.

This biological rigidity, paired with the increased metabolic demand in hotter climates, could tip these populations into a survival crisis.

Policy and international cooperation

While local and regional efforts are indispensable, sloths’ survival will greatly depend on broader policy initiatives and international cooperation.

Global agreements that aim to reduce carbon emissions and slow down global warming are foundational to maintaining the environments that sloths and other wildlife depend on.

Programs like the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) play a pivotal role in establishing global climate policies that can benefit sloths indirectly by fostering a healthier planet.

Moreover, collaboration between countries that host sloth populations and those that can offer expertise or funding for conservation initiatives is essential.

Together, these efforts can form a comprehensive strategy that addresses both the local challenges and the global threats to sloths, ensuring that their slow-paced lives can continue unhindered in their natural habitats.

Urgency of conservation efforts

So, what does all this mean for the future of our slow-moving friends? Conservation efforts need to be cranked up to protect sloth populations. This is especially crucial for those in high-altitude regions from the impacts of climate change.

The researchers emphasise the need for more investigation into adaptive strategies and conservation policies. The hope is to find ways to soften the blow sloths face in our rapidly warming world.

Whether we’re talking about biodiversity, ecosystem stability, or even just the intrinsic value of life, everyone stands to lose if we allow these creatures to disappear.

We’ve got the facts. We’ve got the figures. Now, the question is – how do we turn this story around? How can we give sloths a fighting chance in the race against climate change?

The study is published in the journal PeerJ.

