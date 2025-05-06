Small bursts of intense exercise can slow brain aging

Modern life keeps most of us moving fast but exercising less. While we hustle between screens, meetings, and chores, our bodies slow down – and our brains might be doing the same.

In recent years, researchers have explored how small changes in daily movement could produce large shifts in overall health. And now, evidence is building that even modest physical activity might shield our most important organ: the brain.

The idea that fitness and cognitive well-being are deeply connected is not new. But how little effort it takes to unlock those benefits might surprise you.

In Norway, this concept has sparked national interest thanks to a team of researchers who made headlines with a fresh approach to exercise – and now, a powerful case for its brain-boosting potential.

Tiny workouts boost body and brain

Earlier this year, Ulrik Wisløff and Atefe R. Tari of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) published a book titled Microtraining – 7 weeks to boost fitness and strength.

Its release drew attention to a simple, research-backed idea: even small bursts of physical activity can create substantial gains in strength and endurance.

The same researchers, collaborating with the Queensland Brain Institute in Australia, have now expanded their scope. Their new study, published in The Lancet, focuses on brain health. It asks a compelling question – how does being physically active affect the aging brain?

The answer is promising: it doesn’t take much movement to help your brain age more gracefully.

Intense exercises improve brain health

The study reveals that even short bouts of high-intensity exercise can influence brain health positively. These findings support growing calls for public health policies that place more emphasis on movement, regardless of duration.

“Exercise is not only important for the heart, but also for the brain. Physical activity appears to be one of the most promising measures we have to prevent cognitive decline and dementia,” Tari said.

The review highlights how fitness, especially endurance training, may delay or reduce the risk of dementia. For an aging population with rising rates of cognitive disease, this insight is not just useful – it’s urgent.

How exercise affects the brain

The team reviewed data from both animal and human studies to uncover how physical activity influences biological processes in the brain.

As we age, inflammation increases, blood flow slows, immune functions weaken, and brain plasticity declines. These changes make the brain more vulnerable to neurodegenerative conditions like dementia.

“These are mechanisms that play an important role in the development of dementia and cognitive decline,” Tari explained.

The good news? Exercise seems to slow or even reverse many of these age-related changes.

The body releases protective molecules during physical activity that enhance brain repair and communication. This is particularly important as aging cells lose their natural ability to maintain cognitive function.

Microtraining as a health strategy

Wisløff and Tari belong to the Cardiac Exercise Research Group (CERG) at NTNU. They have long advocated for microtraining, a practice that involves brief but intense periods of movement.

Instead of long sessions at the gym, microtraining weaves exercise into daily life. For example, walking briskly up stairs or doing short sprints at home.

This approach could make fitness more accessible. Current public health guidelines suggest at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of high-intensity effort each week. But many people struggle to meet those targets.

“Fully 50 to 70 percent of the population does not manage today’s activity recommendations,” Wisløff said.

The researchers argue that it’s time to rethink these benchmarks. The real barrier may not be ability or awareness – it’s how the message is framed.

Less time, more intensity

The review makes it clear: the key lies not in how long you move, but how hard. Even small doses of high-intensity movement offer measurable brain benefits.

“We believe it’s time for health authorities to provide clearer advice on how important exercise is for the brain. Our review shows that even small doses of high-intensity activity – equivalent to brisk walking where you can’t sing – can reduce the risk of dementia by up to 40 percent,” Wisløff said.

This redefinition of what counts as exercise could transform the way individuals and policymakers think about fitness. It doesn’t require a gym membership or hours of free time. Just commitment – and perhaps a bit of breathlessness.

Exercise and brain health

The Norwegian findings are not alone. In a January commentary in Nature Medicine, American researchers echoed the call for updated guidelines.

They, too, emphasized the value of even brief, intense activities. Together, these voices challenge the idea that fitness must be time-consuming to be worthwhile.

“Today’s recommendations emphasize total activity, but we show that even small amounts of high intensity exercise have an effect on the brain. This should be communicated more clearly – it may be what motivates people to get started. A little is better than nothing – and it’s never too late to start,” said Tari.

Public messaging around health often focuses on long-term, high-effort goals. But this research suggests that the road to better brain health might begin with much smaller steps.

Protecting the brain with exercise

As populations live longer, dementia and cognitive decline are becoming some of the most pressing public health challenges of our time. With no effective cure yet available, prevention stands as the strongest defense. That’s where movement comes in.

“Exercise is cheap, accessible and has no side effects. It should be considered a first-line measure to preserve brain health,” Tari said.

The simplicity of this solution makes it powerful. By replacing inactivity with brief but regular bursts of movement, individuals can protect not just their bodies – but their minds.

And in doing so, they embrace a form of healthcare that begins with the smallest of steps.

The study is published in the journal The Lancet.

