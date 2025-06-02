Small ocean currents play a huge role in Earth's climate
06-02-2025

Small ocean currents play a huge role in Earth's climate

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

What if some of the ocean’s smallest currents turned out to be some of the most powerful forces shaping Earth’s climate? New research is finally giving scientists a detailed look at these elusive ocean features.

The research was led by scientists from Texas A&M University, working in collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), and Caltech.

The findings mark a major step forward for a $1 billion international mission that’s been over 20 years in the making.

The hidden power of ocean eddies

An eddy is like a giant whirlpool in the ocean. Imagine the swirling water you see behind a rock in a river. Now picture that on a massive scale.

Some ocean eddies stretch hundreds of kilometers and help move heat, nutrients, and energy around the planet. They play a vital role in weather, climate, and marine ecosystems.

While larger eddies have been studied for years, smaller ones – known as submesoscale eddies – have remained largely invisible.

These eddies, which range from a few kilometers to about 100 kilometers wide, are difficult to detect. For scientists, they’ve been the missing pieces of the ocean’s climate puzzle.

A clear view of small ocean currents

Using new data from the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, the team was finally able to capture a clear picture of these small, swirling currents.

“For the first time, we can directly observe small-scale ocean processes across the globe. And it turns out they are a lot stronger than we thought,” said Jinbo Wang, associate professor in the Department of Oceanography at Texas A&M University.

The SWOT satellite carries a Ka-band radar interferometer that measures tiny changes in sea surface height with millimeter precision. This technology has revealed swirling eddies and internal ocean waves that had never been seen from space before.

“These smaller currents carry surprisingly large amounts of energy,” Wang explained. “They play a huge role in moving heat between the upper and deeper parts of the ocean and shaping how the ocean sustains its ecosystem and interacts with the atmosphere.”

‘That means they can influence marine food webs and weather patterns, like how hurricanes form and where they go, or how events like El Niño and La Niña develop. These are not just ocean features – they connect directly to the climate systems that impact all of us.”

Surprising performance of SWOT

The satellite’s performance exceeded many scientists’ expectations. Although SWOT was designed to meet strict science requirements, there was uncertainty about whether it could detect such subtle changes.

“I was pessimistic about the expected outcome before the satellite launch,” Wang said. “But the satellite performed four times better than expected. That surprise is what made this breakthrough possible.”

With these high-quality observations, the researchers showed that small-scale motions – especially the spiral-shaped eddies and long internal solitary waves – are much stronger and more common than once thought.

These movements mix warm and cold waters and move energy across vast distances, influencing ocean circulation, weather, and climate. The new data will help scientists refine their climate prediction models.

Teamwork across decades

This research stems from the SWOT mission, a collaboration between NASA and CNES, with support from the U.K. and Canadian space agencies. It took over two decades of teamwork, testing, and innovation to reach this point.

“We’re building on work that started two decades ago,” said Dr. Shari Yvon-Lewis, head of the Texas A&M Oceanography Department. “Many people who helped design this satellite and the science have since retired. It’s a tribute to long-term vision, teamwork and dedication.”

Beyond this project, Wang also leads a NASA Ocean AI working group that explores how artificial intelligence and machine learning can improve the analysis of satellite data and aid the design of future missions. He is already thinking about the next steps for satellite technology.

For now, having this work is a milestone to celebrate – and a reminder of how much more the ocean has to reveal. “This is just the beginning,” Wang said. “We finally have the tools to see what’s been hiding in plain sight.”

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL/SWOT/CNES

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/06/Climate-models-may-exaggerate-how-much-carbon-trees-release.jpg
06-02-2025
Climate models may overestimate how much carbon trees release
2025/05/dinosaur-eggs_fossilized_100-million-years-old_credit-Lake-Forest-College_1m.jpg
06-02-2025
Discovery of 100-million-year-old dinosaur eggs reveals life in Jurassic America
2025/06/seed-calcium-iron-prevents-tumors-keeps-bones-strong.jpg
06-02-2025
This seed, rich in calcium and iron, prevents tumors and keeps bones strong
2025/06/Puff-adders3.jpg
06-02-2025
Nature's rodent control system: How puff adders protect crops
2025/06/Food-quality-heart.jpg
06-02-2025
Low-carb or low-fat? Food quality is more important for heart health
2025/05/dinosaur_Dacentrurus-armatus_stegosaur-skull-complete_credit-Teruel-Dinopolis_1.jpg
06-02-2025
Most-complete Stegosaur skull ever found forces rewrite of dinosaur history
2024/08/earth-tipping-points_system-collapse_climate-warming_1m.jpg
06-02-2025
Scientists determine that major Earth systems are on the verge of total collapse
2025/05/boulder_tonga_maka-lahi_tsunami-washed-inland_credit-Marine-Geology_1m.jpg
06-02-2025
Scientists find a boulder weighing 2,645,547 pounds that was washed inland by an enormous tsunami
2025/06/Small-ocean-currents.jpg
06-02-2025
Small ocean currents play a huge role in Earth's climate
2025/06/Atoms.jpg
06-02-2025
Hyper-entanglement achieved in jiggling atoms with mass for the first time ever
2025/05/Powerful-Antarctic-winds-speed-up-melting-of-Doomsday-Glacier.jpg
06-02-2025
Powerful Antarctic winds speed up melting of Doomsday Glacier
2025/06/Babies-singing.jpg
06-02-2025
Singing to babies is a powerful way to boost their mood
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved