Small satellite could transform weather forecasting

Launched just seven months ago, the Arctic Weather Satellite is already reshaping the future of weather forecasting.

Despite its compact size and modest development time, the satellite is producing detailed temperature and humidity data that could soon boost short-term forecasts – especially in remote regions like the Arctic.

Developed by scientists from the European Space Agency (ESA), this prototype satellite was built in only three years and at a fraction of the cost of traditional Earth observation missions. ESA designed it to test a new approach: build fast, build affordably, and still deliver high-quality data.

Early results show this model is working. The satellite’s microwave radiometer has proven capable of producing data that are comparable with those gathered by much larger, more established missions.

Small size, powerful data

At the heart of the Arctic Weather Satellite is a 19-channel cross-track scanning microwave radiometer. This tool measures atmospheric temperature and humidity through cloud cover, providing critical information in all weather conditions.

Though named after the Arctic, the satellite gathers global data. Its insights into water vapor levels are particularly valuable in polar regions, where rapid changes in humidity can dramatically alter forecasts.

What makes this even more impressive is that the satellite weighs just 125 kilograms – roughly the size of a washing machine. It also uses a new 325 GHz sounding channel, a frequency that has never before been applied to operational weather monitoring.

This addition allows for better cloud-ice measurements, potentially improving forecast accuracy even further.

Step toward a satellite constellation

The Arctic Weather Satellite is just the beginning. It serves as a prototype for the proposed EPS-Sterna constellation, a future group of six similar satellites.

ESA would build the satellites, and Eumetsat would manage their operations and data distribution – mirroring the approach used for Europe’s Meteosat and MetOp weather missions.

Before making that leap, though, scientists need to confirm how much value this small satellite’s data can add to existing forecasts. That evaluation is already underway.

Broad testing, strong feedback

Meteorological agencies across Europe are studying the satellite’s data, including the Danish Meteorological Office, the German Weather Service, and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Eumetsat is also running its own independent performance assessments. So far, the feedback is overwhelmingly positive.

“Our team has carefully evaluated the quality of the Arctic Weather Satellite’s data and has already been able to demonstrate a positive impact on our forecasts at the global scale, and we plan to include the data in our global prediction system later this year,” said Philippe Chambon from Météo-France.

According to Chambon, this a very promising achievement in view of the EPS-Sterna constellation, which is seen as a key component of the future observing system.

Valuable data from small satellites

“The Arctic Weather Satellite is a great example of the quality of meteorological data that can be achieved from a small satellite,” commented Niels Bormann from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Bormann noted that the initial results are very promising for global weather forecasts and, if they hold up, the data may be used operationally later in the year. From a regional perspective, the data is proving just as useful.

“Together with the Nordic national meteorological services, we are evaluating the Arctic Weather Satellite’s data for regional forecasting over Scandinavia and the Arctic,” said Adam Dybbroe from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute.

Closing the polar coverage gap

Current weather satellites have limitations. For example, Meteosat satellites orbit 36,000 kilometers above the equator, returning images every 15 minutes, but they can’t cover the high latitudes near the poles.

MetOp satellites, which follow a polar orbit, can reach these regions but take up to 24 hours for full global coverage.

The proposed EPS-Sterna constellation of six satellites would dramatically shorten this time gap, offering more frequent data – especially over the Arctic.

Huge potential in a small satellite

ESA’s Arctic Weather Satellite project manager, Ville Kangas, summarized the progress.

“We have demonstrated that a small satellite, weighing just 125 kg, can match the performance of large meteorological missions,” said Kangas.

“And since we are at a relatively early stage, the data still need to be further corrected and analyzed so we expect the Arctic Weather Satellite to shine even more in the months to come.”

If approved, the EPS-Sterna constellation will work alongside Europe’s next-generation weather satellites, including MTG-S1 and MetOp-SG-A1, which are scheduled for launch later this year.

Together, these systems could create a far more complete and timely picture of Earth’s changing atmosphere.

