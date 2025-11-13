Small shifts in Neanderthal DNA helped sculpt our faces

Every face begins with genetic instructions – but not all faces follow the same blueprint. A new study finds that just three letter changes in Neanderthal DNA made a key face-building control switch more active, subtly influencing jaw development.

The research, led by Dr. Hannah Long at the University of Edinburgh (UE), focuses on an enhancer – a non-coding DNA element that boosts gene activity. It is located near the SOX9 gene and plays a central role in building cartilage and shaping the lower jaw.

By comparing human and Neanderthal versions of this enhancer, scientists traced how minor regulatory tweaks, rather than protein-coding changes, can produce visible anatomical differences in the face.

Testing ancient face enhancers

Patients with Pierre Robin sequence, a condition marked by a very small lower jaw, often carry deletions far from SOX9. Prior evidence mapped a cluster of enhancers 1.45 million bases away that regulate SOX9 during a narrow developmental window.

Dr. Long’s team looked for subtle sequence changes rather than large deletions. They compared the human and Neanderthal versions of a roughly 3,000-letter region and found three single-nucleotide variants – a one-letter change in DNA.

Although that region does not encode protein, it can control when and where SOX9 turns on. Those small differences offered a clean test of regulatory tuning.

Modeling faces in embryos

To see the effect, the team used zebrafish embryos and a dual-reporter assay. They tracked enhancer activity in cranial neural crest cells, early migratory cells that build much of the face.

Both human and Neanderthal enhancers lit up cells that sit beside the forming lower jaw. The Neanderthal version ran hotter at a specific early time point, especially near precartilaginous condensations, cell clusters that become cartilage templates for bones.

The researchers then asked whether extra SOX9 in those enhancer-positive cells would change tissue size.

Mimicking the Neanderthal boost, they overexpressed human SOX9 and measured a statistically significant expansion of the jaw precursor volume, about 19.6×10^4 micrometers cubed on average.

That result ties a regulatory tweak to a measurable shift in a jaw-forming population. It also fits the enhancer’s activity window and the cells’ location next to the embryonic lower jaw.

The cartilage-making switch

SOX9 sits high in the hierarchy that makes cartilage. Classic work showed that SOX9 is essential for chondrogenesis, the process of creating cartilage from precursor cells.

Fish studies reinforce that role in the face. Foundational research showed that zebrafish sox9a is required for cartilage morphogenesis in the lower jaw.

That biology explains why even modest increases in SOX9 can leave a mark. When the signal rises in the right cells, more cartilage template can form.

What it means for human faces

Humans and Neanderthals were extremely similar at the sequence level. The Neanderthal genome is about 99.7 percent identical to modern human DNA, according to a landmark analysis.

Yet their jaws were not the same. Studies of Neanderthal mandibles identified several distinctive traits, including a retromolar space and a robust, projecting jaw shape.

Regulatory changes help bridge that gap between small sequence differences and visible anatomy. A slightly stronger enhancer during a brief developmental window can shift the balance of cells that build the lower jaw.

Ancient DNA in modern faces

Modern humans still carry small fragments of Neanderthal DNA. On average, about two percent of the genome in people of non-African ancestry comes from these ancient interbreeding events.

Most of those fragments have no visible effect, but some touch genes involved in skin, hair, and craniofacial development. A genome-wide analysis found that Neanderthal alleles can subtly shape modern face and facial variation, particularly in the nose and jaw regions.

Scientists are now combining fossil genetics with three-dimensional facial mapping to see how those inherited sequences may still influence anatomy.

These efforts suggest that even small regulatory changes, like the ones identified near SOX9, could continue to affect how bones in the face grow in humans today.

The same enhancer logic that once helped define a Neanderthal profile may still fine-tune aspects of our own.

One switch among many

This is not a single-switch story. The face’s shape is polygenic, with many enhancers around SOX9 and other genes to set dosage and timing.

The Neanderthal changes likely act by altering transcription factor binding or local DNA methylation. Those mechanisms can raise enhancer output without changing the encoded protein.

“It was very exciting when we first observed activity in the developing zebrafish face in a specific cell population close to the developing jaw, and even more so when we observed that the Neanderthal-specific differences could change its activity in development,” said Dr. Long.

A practical payoff would be better interpretation of regulatory variants in clinics. Knowing which non-coding changes alter enhancer strength could sharpen diagnosis in craniofacial conditions.

The study is published in the journal Development.

