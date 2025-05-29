Smartphone app helps households cut water use

As California faces intensifying droughts and tighter water regulations, a new study shows that digital tools can make a significant difference in encouraging households to conserve water.

The research, led by Professor Mehdi Nemati from the University of California, Riverside, reveals that a smartphone app called Dropcountr can reduce average household water use by six percent. The savings are even higher among the most water-intensive users.

Smarter use of smart meters

Originally, smart water meters were installed by many utilities to simplify billing through remote readings. But Dropcountr, the app at the heart of the study, takes this a step further. It transforms meter data into real-time feedback that’s easy for homeowners to understand.

The app shows users how much water they consume, how their usage compares to similar households, and how their consumption trends over time.

Nemati called it a “nudge” – a small, timely prompt that shifts behavior without rules or penalties. In the context of water conservation, that might mean prompting a user to fix a leak, take shorter showers, or wait until the dishwasher is full before running it.

“California water agencies are under pressure to hit individualized water-use targets and conservation goals under the ‘Making Conservation a California Way of Life’ regulation,” Nemati said. “Our study shows that this digital feedback tool can be a powerful, low-cost way to help households manage their use and reduce consumption.”

Real-time water use

The research focused on the City of Folsom in Northern California, where Dropcountr was introduced to residents in late 2014. Around 3,600 households signed up to use the app, allowing researchers to track more than 32 million records of daily water use from 2013 to 2019.

By comparing users to a control group, the team found that participants reduced their water use by an average of 6.2%.

Importantly, the app was particularly effective with heavy users. The top 20% of users managed to cut their water use by up to 12%. “This is a crucial outcome when every drop counts,” Nemati said.

Nudges that save water

Dropcountr doesn’t just show water use – it also delivers alerts when consumption nears more expensive rate tiers and flags potential leaks. These leak notifications were especially impactful.

When a continuous-use pattern (like water running for 72 hours straight) was detected, users were notified. Water use dropped 50% after a leak alert, then 30%, with a 9% reduction still seen six days later.

“The sharp drop suggests customers are paying attention and acting quickly,” Nemati said. “One major advantage is that they can detect leaks right away – sometimes before they cause damage or result in costly bills. That’s difficult with traditional billing systems, where usage is only seen after 30 or 60 days.”

The app also taps into social psychology by showing users how their water use stacks up against their more efficient neighbors. This appeal to social norms helps users set and maintain realistic conservation goals.

Beyond quick fixes

One of the most promising findings in the study was that these changes weren’t just short-lived.

“We looked at water use 50 months out and still found sustained reductions,” Nemati said. “People weren’t just reacting once and forgetting. They stayed engaged.”

This long-term engagement stands in contrast to older methods still used by some water agencies. Despite having access to smart meter data, many utilities rely on mailed notices that may be too late or too technical to prompt meaningful change.

“People get water bills, but the information may not be salient. Most bills report usage in cubic feet or units, which aren’t easy to interpret,” noted Nemati. “What platforms like Dropcountr do well is make the data meaningful.”

“People want to use water wisely. They just need timely, clear, and actionable feedback. These platforms give them that – and they work.”

Future-proofing water use

Although Dropcountr works best with smart meters – and many California homes still rely on manual readings – advanced metering infrastructure continues to spread.

As California prepares for stricter drought and efficiency standards, Nemati urges water agencies to make better use of the data they already collect.

“We have the data,” he said. “Now we just need to use it in smarter ways. This study shows how a relatively inexpensive solution can help homeowners conserve and ease pressure on our water systems.”

As climate change continues to strain resources, digital tools like Dropcountr could play a vital role in building a water-smart California, one household at a time.

The study is published in the journal Resource and Energy Economics.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–