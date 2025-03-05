Smartwatches could help prevent the next pandemic

The world has faced multiple pandemics, with COVID-19 being the most recent reminder of how quickly diseases can spread. Traditional methods of controlling outbreaks, such as lockdowns, mass testing, and travel restrictions, often come at a high cost to society. However, advances in technology like smartwatches may offer a better solution.

Already used for fitness tracking and health monitoring, smartwatches have shown remarkable accuracy in detecting infections before symptoms appear.

A new study from Aalto University, Stanford University, and Texas A&M suggests that wearable technology could change how we manage diseases.

The research highlights how smartwatches can help reduce transmission by alerting individuals before they even feel sick. This smartwatch-based approach could provide a practical and cost-effective way to slow down or even stop pandemics before they escalate.

Smartwatches detect illness early

Many infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and influenza, are most contagious before noticeable symptoms develop.

Research has shown that 44 percent of COVID-19 infections were transmitted before the infected person realized they were sick. This makes early detection essential in preventing further spread.

Wearable devices monitor physiological changes such as heart rate, respiration, and skin temperature. These indicators can reveal an infection days before a person experiences symptoms.

Everyday smartwatches have demonstrated 88 percent accuracy in detecting COVID-19 and 90 percent accuracy for the flu. The ability to identify infections at such an early stage offers a new way to curb disease transmission.

“Unlike during the pandemic, we now have concrete data on how pandemics develop, and how effective different measures are at curbing the spread,“ noted Märt Vesinurm from Aalto University.

“Add to this that wearable technology is now extremely effective when it comes to detecting the very early physiological signs of infection, and we are much better prepared.”

Early warnings reduce disease spread

People naturally change their behavior once they realize they are sick. Studies show that individuals reduce social contact by 66 to 90 percent from the moment they become aware of their illness.

However, by the time symptoms appear, they may have already infected others. This is where smartwatches could play a crucial role.

“Even at the lower end of compliance, if people receive and act on an earlier warning by self-isolating, the impact is significant,“ explained Vesinurm.

“Even just a 66-75 percent reduction in social contacts soon after detection by smartwatches – keeping in mind that that’s on a par with what you’d normally do if you had cold symptoms – can lead to a 40-65 percent decrease in disease transmission compared to someone isolating from the onset of symptoms.”

This research suggests that if compliance levels were even higher, such as during a pandemic, smartwatches could effectively stop an outbreak.

Can smartwatches prevent a pandemic?

One of the biggest concerns in public health today is the potential emergence of new, highly contagious diseases.

The spread of avian flu (H5N1) and other infectious diseases remains a serious risk. If smartwatches can detect infections early, could they help prevent the next global pandemic? “I see no reason why not,“ said Vesinurm.

“As we gather more specific data about how different illnesses affect these measurements, there’s no reason we couldn’t distinguish between diseases, from bird flu and HIV to the common cold, especially when used in conjunction with advanced machine learning methods and other data from the user.”

Machine learning algorithms combined with smartwatch data could help identify different infections more precisely.

Over time, researchers could fine-tune these models to differentiate between various illnesses based on physiological responses. This could lead to even more accurate and personalized health alerts.

Smarter approach to public health policy

The team behind this research is the first to combine real-world data from multiple epidemiological, biological, and behavioral studies into a mathematical model. This model examines how infections spread and how smartwatches could alter the course of a pandemic outbreak.

Vesinurm envisions a future where wearable devices play a key role in pandemic response strategies. If smartwatches become widely adopted, they could reduce the need for large-scale lockdowns and mandatory testing.

Instead, early warnings from wearable devices could encourage targeted actions, minimizing disruptions to daily life.

“People are used to wearable devices and they’re likely to trust them. While they’re not yet diagnostic, they could help make unpopular approaches like masks, lockdowns and invasive testing more targeted and less of a blunt instrument,” said Vesinum.

Receiving a smartwatch alert could prompt users to take simple steps like getting a PCR test, avoiding travel, or staying away from high-risk individuals.

Smartwatches for pandemic management

The idea of using smartwatches for pandemic management raises important ethical questions. If governments recognize their effectiveness, they may consider providing smartwatches to citizens during health crises.

This could ensure that more people receive early warnings, but it also introduces concerns about data privacy and personal freedom.

“It could be that governments find it most cost effective in a pandemic situation to provide every person who wants one with a smartwatch – although of course, this comes with its own ethical considerations,” said Vesinurm.

Despite these concerns, the potential benefits of smartwatches in disease prevention are undeniable. Early detection at the individual level could lead to better public health outcomes and significantly reduce the impact of future pandemics.

Future of wearable health monitoring

As technology continues to improve, smartwatches may become an even more powerful tool for disease detection. Researchers are working to refine algorithms, increase accuracy, and expand the range of illnesses that can be detected through wearable devices.

With such a simple approach to early detection, the way we manage disease outbreaks may soon change. Instead of relying on large-scale interventions, individuals could take proactive steps to protect themselves and their communities.

The findings from this study offer a glimpse into a future where a smartwatch helps us stay ahead of pandemics rather than reacting to them after they begin.

“Either way, with early detection literally at our fingertips, I see a lot of reason to hope,” concluded Vesinurm.

The study is published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

