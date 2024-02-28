Smoking cannabis significantly increases the risk of heart attack

A recent study supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has found that regular smoking of cannabis could considerably increase the risk for heart attack and stroke.

The experts analyzed data from nearly 435,000 American adults, marking it as one of the broadest studies to examine the link between cannabis use and cardiovascular health.

Key findings

The research, funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) demonstrates that daily cannabis consumption, primarily through smoking, correlates with a 25% heightened likelihood of a heart attack and a 42% greater chance of stroke compared to those who abstain from cannabis.

Even occasional cannabis use was associated with an increased risk for these cardiovascular events, with weekly users seeing a 3% and 5% increased likelihood of heart attack and stroke, respectively.

Approximately three-quarters of the participants indicated they consumed cannabis by smoking, while around one-quarter utilized other methods such as vaping or ingesting the substance.

Cardiovascular disease

“We know that toxins are released when cannabis is burned, similar to those found in tobacco smoke,” said corresponding author Abra Jeffers, a data analyst at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“We’ve known for a long time that smoking tobacco is linked to heart disease, and this study is evidence that smoking cannabis appears to also be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States.”

Underlying mechanisms

The study points out that while the direct mechanisms through which cannabis contributes to heart disease remain unclear, factors including the release of toxins and the presence of endocannabinoid receptors in cardiovascular tissues, which interact with THC (the primary psychoactive component in cannabis), might play a significant role.

As cannabis becomes more widely accepted and legal across numerous states for both medicinal and recreational purposes, its consumption has significantly increased over the last two decades.

Study significance

While some research has connected regular cannabis use with negative health outcomes like impaired brain development and lung damage, as well as cardiovascular diseases, comprehensive knowledge about its impact on heart health is lacking.

To explore the associations between cannabis use and health outcomes further, Jeffers and her team analyzed 2016–2020 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This survey included a diverse group of adults from across the United States.

“This is an important public health finding, particularly given our ongoing efforts to reduce the burden of heart disease in this country,” said David C. Goff, the director of the NHLBI’s Division of Cardiovascular Sciences.

“Asking patients about their cannabis use during routine medical exams or physicals in much the same way they might be asked about tobacco use will help us learn more about the long-term effect of marijuana on the body,” Jeffers concluded.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

—-

