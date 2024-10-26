Social expectations of men are bad for their heart health

Ever wondered why heart ailments, especially in men, are such a persistent issue in our society?

Cardiovascular disease is one such shadow that threatens to consume the life force of countless individuals, both in the U.S. and globally. It’s an issue that has doctors and researchers scrambling for answers, primarily because it’s more navigable and preventable than other diseases that plague us.

However, prevention and modification depend heavily on timely detection of risk factors like high cholesterol and hypertension.

Alarmingly, detection and mitigation seem to be lapsing. A staggering 75% of young adults that have risk factors such as hypertension and high cholesterol are unaware of their conditions.

Gender norms and men’s heart health

A recent study from the University of Chicago has shed light on an unexpected link between traditional gender norms adherence and the likelihood of diagnosis and treatment for cardiovascular disease risk factors.

The study, titled “Male Gender Expressivity and Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease Risks in Men,” suggests that boys and men who strongly align with stereotypical gender norms within their social environments are less likely to report having received diagnoses or treatment for cardiovascular disease risk factors.

This is significant as it adds depth to existing research on men, which suggests that societal pressures to conform to traditional male gender identity can lead to harmful health-related behaviors. This includes substance abuse and the rejection of medical advice and therapies.

Likelihood of heart disease in men

Dr. Nathaniel Glasser is a general internist and pediatrician at UChicago Medicine and lead author on the paper.

“It’s well known that male gender and male sex are associated with lower help-seeking for a range of health conditions.- especially mental health and primary care,” said Dr. Glasser.

“But previous studies haven’t probed further into the social processes through which male gender is iteratively created through an interplay between the individual and their surroundings.”

The researchers used novel measurement techniques to explore the construction of male gender and its relationship with cardiovascular disease prevention.

The team used data from Add Health, a longitudinal study featuring health measurements and survey responses from over 12,300 individuals, spanning 24 years (1994-2018).

Concept of gender expression

“When we talk about gender expression, we’re not looking at anything physiologic that could be affected by the Y chromosome,” noted Dr. Glasser.

“We’re purely focused on self-reported behaviors, preferences and beliefs, and how closely these reported behaviors and attitudes resemble those of same-gendered peers.”

The study revealed that men who expressed more typical gender behaviors were significantly less likely to report receiving professional communication about certain cardiovascular disease risk factors.

These men were also less likely to report undergoing treatment for these conditions, even after receiving diagnoses.

Implications for healthcare providers

The insights from this study present important implications for healthcare providers.

Understanding the role of gender expression in health-related behaviors necessitates an approach to cardiovascular care that considers the social and cultural aspects of gender.

This may involve developing targeted communication strategies that encourage men to engage with healthcare services, like monitoring their heart health, without compromising their gender identity.

By tailoring health messages to resonate with men’s experiences, providers can bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment, and potentially mitigate the risk associated with cardiovascular diseases in this demographic.

Future research directions

Future research should aim to expand the understanding of how dynamics of men and women influence health beyond the heart health.

Investigations could explore how traditional gender norms affect other risk behaviors and health outcomes, potentially inspiring cross-disciplinary studies that encompass sociology, psychology, and medicine.

Longitudinal studies with diverse populations can further refine these findings by offering broader perspectives on gender and health interaction.

Such research not only enriches our comprehension of male health behaviors but also informs policies and interventions designed to foster an inclusive and effective healthcare system.

Social pressures and behavior

This pattern highlights a significant lost chance for the prevention or reduction of severe cardiovascular conditions in the future.

“Our hypothesis is that social pressures are leading to behavioral differences that impact cardiovascular risk mitigation efforts, which is concerning because it could be leading to worse long-term health outcomes,” said Dr. Glasser.

The research on men’s heart health has far-reaching implications beyond just traditional masculinity. It shows how pressures to conform to an identity, be it gender, race, sexuality, or otherwise, can impact health behaviors.

Although this is a complex task, one can’t help but wonder if a more accepting and patient society would be beneficial for overall health.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–