Social pressure alters how you make decisions

Pressure can come from all directions – authority figures, peers, or the setting we find ourselves in. Most of us believe we’re strong enough to resist it. We think we’d stand up to an unjust command. We picture ourselves pushing back, refusing to cross ethical lines, and walking away with our values intact.

But a new study suggests this confidence may be misplaced. Scientists at The Ohio State University tested how people judge their own willingness to follow an immoral order. Their work echoes the classic Milgram obedience experiments while adding a modern twist.

A modern shock experiment

The team asked more than 400 adults to read a first-person account of the famous 1960s shock study. Half of the volunteers were told that 65 percent of the original participants obeyed every instruction from the authority figure.

The rest were given no extra facts. Each person then guessed when they would quit the experiment and when an “average participant” would quit.

Using a dial ranging from 1 (quitting after the first shock) to 31 (complete obedience), participants placed themselves around level 7.

In contrast, they expected the average person to continue until about level 12. Interestingly, even those told that 65 percent of people fully obeyed still did not think their own obedience would be much higher.

When pressure overrides values

This gap between “me” and “most people” is a classic self-esteem buffer. It helps protect how we see ourselves but it can leave us blind to real-world pressure.

“Social pressures are way more powerful and impactful than we give them credit for,” said Philip Mazzocco, the study’s lead author.

“If you fall under the sway of these pressures, you could end up engaging in behavior inconsistent with your values and morals.”

Reading about danger vs. feeling it

Simply imagining the situation was not enough to break the illusion. Participants still underpredicted their obedience – a finding that fits earlier research.

“Just reading about a situation is not sufficient, as doing so doesn’t really internalize the point that we’re all really susceptible to these pressures,” Mazzocco explained.

The study compares this mental distance to watching a horror movie from the couch versus running for your life outside.

Personality traits and obedience

The researchers also looked at personality tests. Conscientious people – those who like rules and routines- were more likely to follow the authority figure all the way. Yet no single trait guaranteed resistance.

“Studies like these are relevant to society because if we all assume we’re so resistant to obedience, we are not going to immunize ourselves against authority figures who want to take advantage of us,” Mazzocco noted.

To help protect against this vulnerability, the team suggests a few practical strategies. One is to avoid high-pressure settings when possible. Another is to have an exit plan or coping strategy ready when pressure arises.

And when leaving the situation isn’t an option, they recommend staying curious – asking questions, slowing things down, and checking whether what’s being asked truly aligns with your values.

Social pressures in the real world

Social pressure isn’t limited to dramatic lab experiments or extreme situations. It shows up in daily life – at work, in families, in classrooms, and online.

People may go along with group opinions they privately disagree with, follow workplace practices they find questionable, or stay silent during conversations that challenge their values. These choices aren’t always driven by fear or weakness but by a deep desire to belong, fit in, or avoid conflict.

Social pressure can be subtle, even invisible, but its effects are powerful. What makes it especially tricky is that it often feels normal. Most people don’t realize they’re being influenced until much later – if at all.

Understanding that social pressure often operates quietly in the background can help us take it more seriously. Rather than assuming we’re immune, it’s more useful to accept that everyone is vulnerable – then plan accordingly.

Awareness isn’t about being perfect; it’s about being prepared. In the end, resisting pressure doesn’t always mean grand defiance. Sometimes, it just means pausing long enough to think for ourselves.

The full study was published in the journal Current Psychology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–