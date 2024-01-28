Social rejection impacts brain activity in adolescent girls

Researchers have unveiled new insights into how adolescent girls process social rejection. The study reveals a distinct pattern of brain activity in girls who tend to internalize rejection more deeply.

Detrimental dwelling

The phenomenon of rumination – the persistent dwelling on negative events – is common to most people.

Whether it is triggered by a distressing breakup, a humiliating failure, or a simple unkind remark, many find it challenging to escape the spiral of negative thoughts. This tendency can have detrimental effects on mental health, particularly among adolescents.

Study significance

Amanda Guyer, the associate director of the Center for Mind and Brain and professor of Human Ecology at UC Davis, emphasized the significance of the research.

“Everyone experiences rejection, but not everyone experiences it in the same way,” said Professor Amanda Guyer. “By identifying what brain processes cause differences in the tendency to ruminate, we can provide people better ways to avoid long-term harm.”

“Rumination is a significant risk factor for psychopathology in adolescent girls and is associated with heightened and prolonged physiological arousal following social rejection,” wrote the researchers.

“However, no study has examined how rumination relates to neural responses to social rejection in adolescent girls; thus, the current study aimed to address this gap.”

Focus of the study

The study involved 116 girls between the ages of 16 and 19. They were subjected to an innovative experiment that used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to observe real-time changes in blood flow and electrical activity in the brain during experiences of social rejection.

Initially, the participants selected peers they would like to interact with from a set of photographs. In a subsequent session, while in the fMRI scanner, they were informed about the peers who had reciprocated or rejected their interest.

During this process, the participants also shared their emotional responses to this social feedback. This unique setup provided an unprecedented glimpse into how social rejection impacts the adolescent brain.

Key findings

The results revealed a striking pattern. The fMRI scans showed heightened activity in brain regions associated with self-perception and emotional processing, especially in girls who reported a higher tendency to ruminate.

These regions showed increased blood flow and electrical activity, signaling a deeper internalization of the rejection experience.

“Our results suggest that girls who tend to ruminate are experiencing more than just momentary sadness after rejection,” said Professor Guyer. “They are deeply internalizing this negative feedback into their self-concept.”

Study implications

The research paves the way for targeted interventions. By understanding the unique brain processes that occur post-rejection in girls prone to rumination, it becomes possible to develop strategies that could effectively curb the tendency to ruminate, thereby preventing larger mental health issues.

“Our study suggests that it can make a difference to reframe their negative experiences in a way that makes them feel better afterward instead of worse,” said Professor Guyer

The research was funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health. The findings are published in the journal Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience.

