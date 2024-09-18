Soil footprint: A new frontier in sustainable farming

The “soil footprint” is emerging as a crucial concept in sustainable farming, measuring the impact of agriculture on soil erosion.

As the global population grows, the challenge of feeding everyone without depleting essential natural resources becomes more pressing.

While much focus has been placed on carbon and water footprints, the soil footprint addresses the often-overlooked issue of soil degradation.

Tackling soil degradation is key to preserving life and ensuring long-term agricultural productivity.

Scientists Andrés Peñuela, Vanesa García Gamero, and Tom Vanwalleghem at the University of Córdoba have been instrumental in defining and applying the concept of the soil footprint in Spain, where soil erosion presents a critical challenge for agricultural sustainability.

Through their pioneering work, the experts have brought attention to an often-underappreciated yet vital resource: soil.

Unlike the more widely known carbon and water footprints, this latest footprint specifically focuses on soil – a resource that is frequently overlooked in discussions about environmental sustainability but is just as crucial for supporting life as water, air, or energy.

Healthy soil is the foundation of productive ecosystems, ensuring food security, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

The soil footprint quantifies the amount of soil lost during cultivation, offering a clear metric for evaluating agricultural practices. It is calculated by dividing the erosion rate by the crop’s productivity, providing a tangible way to measure the sustainability of farming techniques.

A larger soil footprint indicates significant soil erosion, which can lead to devastating losses in essential nutrients, biodiversity, and the soil’s ability to retain water.

Raising awareness about soil erosion

The rationale behind introducing the footprint is to encourage communication about the dire issue of soil erosion.

The researchers believe that the concept can help raise awareness, just like the water footprint. By making consumers aware of the concept, they can join the fight in combating soil erosion.

The objective is to promote sustainable production models by encouraging all stakeholders, including consumers, to play their part.

If consumers demand foods that do not contribute to soil erosion, this can motivate the productive sector to adopt sustainable practices, as observed with eco-friendly and cruelty-free products.

The researchers applied the soil footprint concept to Spain’s top ten crops, examining areas facing the most problems due to soil erosion.

The experts found that olive trees had the largest footprint, followed by cherry trees and wheat. The crops with the smallest soil footprints were onions, potatoes, and oranges.

“The solution is not to reduce the number of olive trees, but rather to incorporate strategies that protect the soil from erosion, such as vegetation cover,” explained Peñuela.

Studies have shown that this management approach can significantly curb soil erosion in Mediterranean olive groves, thus reducing their soil footprint.

The future of farming

The soil footprint brings a new perspective to sustainable farming. It helps us understand the impact of our food choices on the environment and pushes us towards making more responsible decisions. After all, soil is a precious and finite resource that we must protect for generations to come.

By being mindful of our impact on soil, we can play a part in preserving land for future generations, just as we do with water and energy.

The soil footprint concept is a vital tool in our quest to achieve sustainable farming and ensure food security.

Global issue of soil erosion

While the soil footprint concept is gaining traction in Spain, its relevance extends far beyond national borders. Soil erosion is a global issue, affecting agricultural productivity and food security across continents.

In regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, unsustainable farming practices and climate change exacerbate soil degradation.

The footprint offers a valuable metric for these regions to evaluate the long-term viability of their farming methods and implement soil conservation strategies.

By adopting this approach globally, we can promote more resilient agricultural systems and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on arable land.

The study is published in the journal Soil Security.

