Soil pollution is harming worms and bugs to an unknown degree

Trees, shrubs, flowers, everything green and beautiful – they’re all doing their bit above ground. But have you ever thought about the world beneath their roots? The organisms living below, like earthworms and bugs, are just as crucial to our ecosystem. Unfortunately, soil pollution affects them, and our knowledge about the issue is limited.

New research sheds light on the grossly underestimated impact of soil pollution on the creatures working tirelessly in the shadows – our earthworms, insects, and mites.

Impact of soil pollution

The study was led by Dr. Victoria Burton at the Natural History Museum. Her team found that contrary to expectations, it’s not farming intensification or climate change, but soil pollution that’s bullying these underground dwellers the most.

“Above ground, land use, climate change and invasive species have the greatest impact on biodiversity, so we assumed that this would be similar below ground. Our results show, however, that this isn’t the case,” said Dr. Burton.

“Instead, we found that pesticide and heavy metal pollution caused the most damage to soil biodiversity. This is worrying, as there hasn’t been a lot of research into the impacts of soil pollution, so its effects might be more widespread than we know.”

Dr. Burton noted that, amid concern over soil degradation, we need to investigate the impacts of other pollution sources – such as microplastics and persistent chemicals – on the life beneath our feet.

Bugs battling soil pollution

“Soil isn’t just a homogenous lump of dirt,” said Dr. Burton. “It’s a complex environment containing many different structures, nutrients and minerals. While the majority of life is found within 10 centimeters of the surface, some organisms can live much deeper.”

“But with so few specialists who can identify subterranean organisms, we know much less about life below than above ground.”

It’s not all doom and gloom though. There are still ways to strengthen the soil and return the favor to these little heroes of ours. The use of organic fertilizers and mulch, for instance, introduces more carbon into the soil offering a feast to earthworms.

Revitalizing our soils

As we explore methods to heal our soils, it’s essential to cultivate practices that support the delicate balance of underground ecosystems.

One effective approach is adopting crop rotation, which not only enhances soil structure but also disrupts the life cycles of harmful pests and pathogens.

Incorporating cover crops can be invaluable too; these green protectors help prevent soil erosion and enrich the nutrient content, ultimately benefiting our hidden allies.

Also, cutting back on synthetic pesticides is really important for keeping our soil healthy. By doing this, we can help create a thriving community of earthworms and insects that play a vital role in our ecosystem.

By using these strategies, we work together to create healthy soil, which is vital for supporting life above ground.

Saving worms and bugs from soil pollution

Raising awareness about soil pollution is a responsibility we all share. Community initiatives, educational programs, and outreach efforts are pivotal in informing the public about the critical role of soil organisms.

Engaging local farmers, gardeners, and policymakers in conversations about sustainable agricultural practices can lead to meaningful change.

Moreover, supporting research initiatives like Dr. Burton’s can help illuminate the complexities of soil ecosystems and the necessity of preserving them. By advocating for soil health, we not only enhance agricultural productivity but also ensure the well-being of our planet.

Significance of the study

There’s a lesson here for all of us. Issues we often overlook can be the ones causing the most harm to our environment.

“I’m excited to include soil biodiversity work within the National Education Nature Park,” said Dr. Burton. “It’s a good opportunity to get young people excited about the life under their feet, and to get them interested in the life cycles of animals like craneflies and beetles which they might not know about.”

“It’s not just an opportunity to inspire them, but to do some important science that is currently being overlooked.”

The study is published in the journal iScience.

