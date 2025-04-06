Solar cells made from Moon dust work incredibly well, providing hope for lunar colonies

The Moon’s dusty surface may soon do more than cling to astronaut boots – it could power lunar cities. Researchers demonstrated recently how solar cells, built from simulated Moon dust, can offer efficient, radiation-resistant power without hauling heavy tech from Earth.

Why space needs a lighter power source

Most current space solar panels are efficient but bulky. Launching them costs millions per kilogram.

“The solar cells used in space now are amazing, reaching efficiencies of 30% to even 40%, but that efficiency comes with a price,” explained lead researcher Felix Lang from the University of Potsdam.

His team has a lighter solution. They propose crafting solar cell components directly on the Moon using regolith – a dusty material that covers the lunar surface.

This change slashes launch mass by 99.4%, cuts costs by 99%, and opens new options for Moon-based infrastructure.

Building solar cells from Moon soil

The team melted simulated lunar regolith into moon-glass. This glass replaced traditional Earth-made covers in solar panels.

They then added perovskite, a crystal known for its low cost and high efficiency. The result is a solar panel that can produce 22 to 50 watts per gram, which is far above traditional setups.

“If you cut the weight by 99%, you don’t need ultra-efficient 30% solar cells, you just make more of them on the Moon,” Lang explained. “Plus, our cells are more stable against radiation, while the others would degrade over time.”

Moon-made cells resist radiation well

Moon-glass offers natural protection from radiation, thanks to iron impurities. Unlike standard glass, which darkens in space, moon-glass stays stable. In tests simulating space radiation, moon-glass solar cells retained 99.6% of their original performance – even after bombardment by 68 MeV protons.

The study found no major structural issues. The perovskite adhered well to moon-glass. Even optical performance was strong. Thinner versions of moon-glass reached up to 80% transparency.

These features matter because higher light transmission improves energy output.

A simple but powerful manufacturing setup

Making moonglass on the Moon won’t require complex machines.

Concentrated sunlight can melt regolith into glass. A small solar furnace with lenses or mirrors should do the job. Just 1 kg of perovskite from Earth and a ton of Moon soil could make 400 square meters of solar panels.

This is enough to power early moon-bases like those planned in the ESA’s Artemis program. The study estimates energy payback within half a year – much faster than silicon cells, which can take up to 2.5 years.

Moon panels can match Earth’s efficiency

The team built three kinds of solar cell configurations using moon-glass. One design used an opaque copper electrode.

It reached 8.6% efficiency as light absorption was limited through thick moon-glass. Other designs used transparent metal or oxide contacts to let more light through. These improved efficiency up to 12.3%.

With thinner moonglass and better contact materials, simulations predict 21–23% efficiency. That rivals commercial panels made on Earth, while being far easier to produce on the Moon.

Moon cells survive radiation better

Radiation on the Moon is harsher than on the International Space Station. But perovskites are known for their resilience.

Combined with radiation-tolerant moonglass, these solar cells survived exposure without major performance loss. Unlike standard glass, which forms color centers under radiation, moonglass remained clear.

That’s partly because of iron impurities in the glass. These iron atoms trap electrons and holes, which prevents color changes. This mirrors how cerium-doped glass works, but without the need for rare additives.

Why not just use silicon?

Making silicon solar cells from Moon dust has been a dream for decades. But turning regolith into high-purity silicon takes complex steps. It needs heavy equipment, chemical purification, and precise control. Plus, silicon cells degrade quickly in radiation.

In contrast, moonglass and perovskites can be prepared with simple tools. Their radiation tolerance is much higher. They also allow more design flexibility and cost less to produce and maintain.

Moon dust could power future lunar homes

“From extracting water for fuel to building houses with lunar bricks, scientists have been finding ways to use Moon dust,” remarked Lang. “Now, we can turn it into solar cells too, possibly providing the energy a future Moon city will need.”

The team’s work points toward a future where Moon bases are powered by local materials. No need to ship tons of glass or solar cells from Earth. Just harvest what’s underfoot, melt it, and start generating power.

A city on the Moon may still be years away – but its power grid might already be waiting in the dust.

The study is published in the journal Device.

